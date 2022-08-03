Jaan-Hendrik Toomeli new trade union confederation leader

Jaan-Hendrik Toomeli has been elected chief of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (Eesti ametiühingute keskliit) , replacing Peep Peterson, who was appointed health and labor minister last month.

The union convened Wednesday, electing Toomeli, who until now had been its communications manager, as the new leader. Toomeli ran against Oleg Tšubarov, head of the railway workers' union (Raudteelaste ametiühing).

Toomeli is a former head of the transport union (Transpordi Ametiühing).

Peep Peterson was appointed to the Reform/Isamaa/SDE coalition, which entered office last month, as one of five Social Democratic Party (SDE) ministers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!