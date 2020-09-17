Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down

Editor-in-chief of agricultural weekly Maaleht Andres Eilart is to step down at the end of November.

Maaleht is owned by Ekspress Meedia and is the sister publication of its flagship investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress. Maaleht is also the largest weekly in Estonia in terms of circulation, and carries articles online as well.

No replacement has been named for Eilart, who says he seeks fresh challenges, yet.

"The next editor-in-chief faces the same challenge as Andres - developing Maaleht so that existing readers and subscribers stay and feel secure, informed and awaiting surprises with the paper, both on paper and with online solutions, "said Urmo Soonvald, editor- in- chief of portal Delfi and daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), all part of the Ekspress Meedia group.

"The teams at Maaleht and Ekspress Meedia promise to help the new editor-in-chief to adapt transformatively to the editorial role and its challenges."Eilart had been with Ekspress Meedia for 17 years and his last day at work is November 30.

Maaleht's new editor-in-chief will be announced in November, Delfi reported.

