news

Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Andres Eilart.
Andres Eilart. Source: ERR
News

Editor-in-chief of agricultural weekly Maaleht Andres Eilart is to step down at the end of November.

Maaleht is owned by Ekspress Meedia and is the sister publication of its flagship investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress. Maaleht is also the largest weekly in Estonia in terms of circulation, and carries articles online as well.

No replacement has been named for Eilart, who says he seeks fresh challenges, yet.

"The next editor-in-chief faces the same challenge as Andres - developing Maaleht so that existing readers and subscribers stay and feel secure, informed and awaiting surprises with the paper, both on paper and with online solutions, "said Urmo Soonvald, editor- in- chief of portal Delfi and daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), all part of the Ekspress Meedia group.

"The teams at Maaleht and Ekspress Meedia promise to help the new editor-in-chief to adapt transformatively to the editorial role and its challenges."Eilart had been with Ekspress Meedia for 17 years and his last day at work is November 30.

Eilart had been with Ekspress Meedia for 17 years and his last day at work is November 30.

Maaleht's new editor-in-chief will be announced in November, Delfi reported.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Estonia paying in €1.5 million to EU coroanvirus vaccine fund

19:27

SEB: Almost 25 percent of Estonian companies cut wage during crisis

18:55

Survey: How did you get news, information during the emergency situation?

18:31

Madise: Marriage referendum binding, should not accompany local elections

18:02

Kontaveit out of Italian Open, picks up injury

17:46

NyxAir ready to take on Saaremaa flight link activities

17:12

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition awake but there is room for improvement

16:37

Storm leaves more than 6,000 households without power Updated

16:32

Pealtnägija|Foreign students falling victim to fictitious real estate ads

16:09

Government to revoke 10 citizenships acquired illegally

15:35

Weekly Maaleht editor-in-chief to step down

15:35

Health Board: Average age of patients hospitalized with coronavirus drops

15:15

Estonia joins Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund with €20 million

14:55

Estonian sports teams could play home games in other countries

14:29

Millions sign up across the world for Saturday's World Cleanup Day

14:10

Video: Road Administration asks drivers to take wildlife warnings seriously

13:56

Gallery: Artist Maria Kapajeva asks why middle-aged are women invisible

13:36

Statistics: People prefer e-commerce, enterprises prefer cloud services

13:35

Reinsalu: No plans to take Moria camp migrants, may grant financial aid

13:12

MEP Kaljurand: I expected more self-criticism from von der Leyen's speech

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: