Heads of Jõhvi Coding School announced

The new heads of Jõhvi Coding School Elle-Mari Pappel and Karin Künnapas. Source: Johan-Paul Hion.
Jõhvi Coding School, the new generation retraining program for adults launching in Estonia this fall, will be run by Elle-Mari Pappel and Karin Künnapas who have 13 years of experience running international startup programs.

Both women have previously worked together at the European Innovation Academy where they created and ran programs and organized events around the world.

Pappel previously worked at Rockstart, a Dutch startup accelerator, and Künnapas has run the Estonian Business Angels Network EstBAN and startup support team at Civitta. 

When the pair first heard about Jõhvi Coding School they were impressed by the school's mission and the people involved.

"The founders of the school are the best of best when it comes to the Estonian startup world. It will be exciting to work together and execute future plans, which are both big and ambitious. We believe that we can give people the opportunity to learn new practical skills that will help them kick-start a successful career in technology development across a host of industries," the new school leaders said.

Taavet Hinrikus, chairman of the Council of Jõhvi Coding School, says the two leaders had a clear vision when applying together, particularly how to successfully launch a new kind of school of this nature.

"Karin and Elle-Mari's vision coincided very well with the school's founders' idea to bring lasting changes to the Estonian educational landscape that help to solve the IT sector's labor shortage," Hinrikus added.

Founders of the school (from left to right) Maarja Pehk, Rainer Sternfeld, Merlin Seeman, Marek Kiisa, Mari-Liis Kitter, Taavet Hinrikus and Ede Tamkivi on the roof of the future school building in Jõhvi. Martin Villig is missing from the picture. Source: Jõhvi Coding School.

The duo's first priority of the new duo is to prepare for the upcoming admission tests and assembling a core team to run the school's daily operations.

All adults can apply and the only criteria are having completed at least middle school education. No previous programming experience, degrees or qualifications are required. The admission period starts in April.  

Jõhvi Coding School is a new retraining program for adults offering a 21st century approach to study programming, to decrease the shortage of software developers and enable people from other fields to have better opportunities in their lives. The study program will be the 01 Edu System curriculum.

The founders of the school are Taavet Hinrikus, Marek Kiisa, Mari-Liis Kitter, Maarja Pehk, Merlin Seeman, Rainer Sternfeld, Ede Tamkivi, and Martin Villig.

Editor: Helen Wright

