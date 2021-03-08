Variety recognizes Tiina Lokk among most influential women in entertainment

Variety magazine has named Tiina Lokk, the director of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), as one of 50 women who has made an impact in global entertainment.

Lokk is one of 50 women or female groups, who Variety has recognized in their annual International Women's Impact Report, which was published on International Women's Day.

According to the magazine, all women listed in the report have caused an impact on the global entertainment industry.

"Today [Lokk] is the only woman at the helm of an A-category festival, shepherding the acclaimed Baltic fest through a challenging pandemic year. As she spearheads efforts to broaden the festival's digital footprint for future editions, Lokk says last year's success is proof that 'anything is possible,'" Variety wrote about the Estonian.

Along with Lokk, Variety's list also contains international superstars such as Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa, Sophia Loren and Susanne Bier. The magazine has created an International Women's Impact Report since 2018.

Recently, PÖFF has announced it will launch an online cinema where films can be watched all year round in Estonian territory. The kick-off event will screen five films of the Women's Nights Film Festival, followed by films from the program of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!