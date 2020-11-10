news

Black Nights Film Festival to show films online ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The annual Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) takes place this year in exceptional conditions due to the coronavirus. Viewers will be required to wear a mask to movie screenings, but PÖFF films can also be watched at home online for the first time.

PÖFF director Tiina Lokk implored people to follow the rules put in place by the festival this year, which starts on November 13, so the festival can remain open.

This year, PÖFF has slightly fewer films than but all competition programs are still running and several Estonian films will be screened and premiered. There will also be a focus will be on German cinema.

Mikk Granström, director of the youth and children's film festival Just Film, described how the online part of the festival will work. "You can see almost 100 movies on the Internet. The logic is that if a movie has been physically out of the cinema for some time, then you can watch that movie online for five days. That's the simplest rule that's there. Once a person has bought a ticket, they have 48 hours to watch the film," he said.

Granström said the Just Film program still reflects a virus-free world: "All the films in the program, 40 films, were made before the coronavirus crisis, we can look back at a world we will never return to."

Speaking about the impact of the coronavirus on the film industry, Tiina Lokk told ETV's "Akutaalne kaamera": "It's been such a mess in the film world. It's wreaked havoc at festivals, the schedules of premieres have been messed up, no one has benefited from it."

The festival ends on November 29. View the full programme here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Telia rolling out 5G services in select regions of Estonia

17:02

North American Estonian organization dismayed over EKRE minister comments

16:39

Koppel: Electoral Committee does not falsify election results in Estonia

16:07

Black Nights Film Festival to show films online

15:27

President in self-quarantine, National Defense Council to gather next week

15:05

Estonian short film 'The Wings' wins prize at Italian festival

14:57

Health Board: 128 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

14:36

Former National Opera director working for Viimsi municipality

14:29

Government: 2+2 rule returns, mask requirement indoors Updated

13:29

Tourist spending down 70 percent on year to Q3 2020

13:03

Raul Rebane: Heroes are heroic in behavior, not because they won or lost

12:27

Kannik: Damage to Estonia's reputation to intesify if Helmes continue

11:52

Analyst: No evidence that Helme US elections fraud claims true

11:23

Health Board doctor: We need to have tighter COVID-19 restrictions

10:48

National handball team in quarantine after Germany opponents' COVID-19 case

10:27

Statement | Responsibility for ensuring national security lies with the PM

10:19

Theater leaders: Doing well with current restrictions, no outbreaks

09:57

Martin Helme explains himself before Riigikogu on US statements

09:18

Politicians on both sides unanimous that Helme Biden comments inappropriate

08:42

EKRE MP tables bill to amend ERR law, citing balance issues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: