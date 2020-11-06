news

Black Nights Film Festival announces 2020 lineup

PÖFF.
PÖFF.
This year's Black Nights Film Festival will feature over 200 films and will take place online as well as in Tallinn, Tartu and Ida-Viru County. A new programme will be dedicated to environmental issues.

The festival will take place from November 13-29 and will show 172 feature-length, 28 short films, 13 series this year.

There will also be a sub-festivals for youth and children's film, short films and Russian-focussed side festival KinoFF. The programme of the main festival will see a record number of 33 world, 29 international, 9 European premieres.

World premieres include Jakarta, City of Dreamers by Indonesian director Ertanto Robby Soediskam and The Club of Angels by Brazilian director Angelo Defanti that screen in the Current Waves section.

A new programme at the festival is dedicated to environmental issues. The Environmental Agency Environmental Film Programme will screen films Wolves at the Borders, Truffle Hunters, I am Greta, The Hidden Life of Trees and The Mark Baumer Story.

There is also a programme showing Baltic films which will premier 14 films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Find out more here.

Find out how to participate online here.

Editor: Helen Wright

