Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza

On Thursday (November 12), the opening ceremony of the 24th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival took place in a smaller than usual venue at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza cinema.

The audiovisual production "Thunder" was performed at the ceremony, where the poetry of Gustav Suits, the music of the duo Maarja Nuut and RUUM and the visuals of Alyona Movko were combined. The director was Ingmar Jõela.

The opening film of the festival was the German director Oskar Roehler's "Enfant terrible", which features film director Rainer Werner Fassbinder as the main character who would have been 75 this year.

A €1,000 Bruno O'Ya scholarship was also awarded to young actor Reimo Sagar.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival runs from November 13-29.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

