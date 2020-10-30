Well-known entrepreneurs launching coding school in Ida-Viru County

news

Several well-known entrepreneurs will open a coding school in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County next year. The school will help reduce the growing demand for software developers in Estonia, while making the eastern region a desirable place to study and offering more opportunities.

Entrepreneurs behind the Jõhvi Coding School (Jõhvi tehnoloogiakool) include Taavet Hinrikus (Skype, TransferWise), Martin Villig (Bolt), Marek Kiisa (Superangel), Mari-Liis Kitter, Maarja Pehk (Latitude59), Merlin Seeman, Rainer Sternfeld (NordicNinja) and Ede Tamkivi (Eesti 2.0). The school will open in Autumn 2021.

The school's curriculum will be based on the international 01Edu self-studying system which has been used in France, Finland and Silicon Valley and comprises of two years of intensive study where students set their own pace.

The teaching emphasizes working as part of a team and developing problem-solving skills. Subjects include databases, networks, software applications and interfaces and user experience design.

It will be open to students over the age of 18 who have completed basic education and a one-month trial period. It can accommodate 200 students and studying is free. No previous programming experience or knowledge is required.

The school has received government funding to open. Well-known companies and organizations, such as TransferWise, SEB, LHV, Superangel, Bolt, Astrec Data, Pipedrive, the Estonian Founders' Society, the Good Deed Education Foundation and Startup Estonia also support its opening.

Additionally, private donors have contributed over €700,000. Applications will open in the spring.

Editor: Helen Wright

No comments yet.
