Nearly 300 startups vying for €1 million at Latitude59 Pitch Competition

News
Meeting of e-resident entrepreneurs at Latitude59.
Meeting of e-resident entrepreneurs at Latitude59. Source: Brand Estonia
News

As the largest competition of its kind in the Nordics and Baltics, Latitude 59 Pitch Competition will bring together startups worldwide and Estonian investors offering up to €1 million in 2024.

Estonian startup and technology conference Latitude59 has announced a partnership with the Business Angel Network EstBAN and the investment fund Specialist VC for the L59 Pitch Competition 2024. Startups will compete for an investment of up to one million euros,  at the startup conference Latitude59, taking place in May in Tallinn, Estonia.

"The Latitude59 Pitch Competition is more than just a contest. We train and support the founders throughout the process, alongside the investors. Apply and present your startup in such a way that we cannot say no to it," said Triin Ilves, the startup relations manager of Latitude59.

Startups from 32 countries worldwide have registered, with a significant number from Ukraine and the majority from the Baltic states. But startups from South America, Africa, various other parts of Europe and USA are also represented.

Upon announcement of the Pitch Competition in February, investors Heidi Kakko, Martin Goroško, and Riivo Anton highlighted their search for early-stage startups, up to three years old, with technology-based businesses, dedicated teams, measurable customer feedback and the ambition to dominate a sufficiently large market.

Applications for the Latitude59 Pitch Competition are accepted until April 1.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

