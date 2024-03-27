Foreign investor planning billion-euro methanol plant in Pärnu

News
Power2X project director Peter Daemen at the planned location of the new methanol plant in Pärnu's Niidu industrial area.
Power2X project director Peter Daemen at the planned location of the new methanol plant in Pärnu's Niidu industrial area. Source: Kristi Kuusmik-Orav
News

Dutch-origin company Power2X is planning an investment of over a billion euros in the Niidu industrial area in Pärnu for the construction of a methanol plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons.

The planned production unit by Power2X will, upon full development, produce up to 500,000 tons of green methanol annually. The production will be based on sustainably sourced forestry by-products and flexible green hydrogen, produced using the output from Estonia's future offshore wind energy areas, Power2X announced.

Throughout the development, construction, and long-term operation phases, the project is expected to significantly increase Estonia's GDP, creating over 2,000 construction jobs and more than 200 jobs in the supply chain and on-site, the company noted.

"The project is currently in the feasibility assessment phase and is starting the permit process," added Power2X.

Production is planned to start in 2028.

Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius stated in the company's announcement that it is very welcome that new development opportunities have opened up for the city of Pärnu due to the potential for offshore wind farms and biomass valorization. "According to Power2X's plan, the future new logistics capabilities of Pärnu County, including the Rail Baltica freight station, will be combined with our traditions in optimizing industries," he added.

According to the company, Power2X develops large-scale industrial projects focusing on hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol, with a diverse project portfolio across Europe. Power2X's operations are financially supported by CPP Investments, a global investment firm that invests the capital of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

Tanel Talve quits SDE to run as European elections independent candidate

17:10

Art museum: We know almost nothing about Kadriorg Palace ceiling murals

16:44

Reform Party nominates Johan-Kristjan Konovalov as Viljandi mayor

16:40

Estonia opens first honorary consulate in Ukraine

16:21

Finance ministry: Doubling the fine unit would not yield enough revenue

16:04

Isamaa chair lists topics the party wants to see in Tallinn coalition agreement

15:55

Estonian finance minister 'gifted' old Audi in protest against car tax

15:36

Health minister: Alcohol advertising limitations do not restrict personal freedoms

15:08

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

15:06

New justice minister sees no way to quickly strip Russian citizens' voting rights

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

15:08

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Bank of Estonia: 6-month Euribor may start to fall in spring

26.03

Gasoline prices unlikely to rise further

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo