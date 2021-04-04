AK: Easter break sees fewer COVID-19 rules flouted than previous weekend

Easter weekend has so far seen fewer violations of coronavirus restrictions than previous weekends, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

Speaking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Saturday, PPA northern prefecture spokesperson Raavo Järva said that not only are the restrictions generally being adhered to, but instances of members of the public reporting to authorities violations they have seen have also been increasing.

Järva said: "The PPA receives reports where people have noticed where regulations are being violated, or where something may not be in accordance with the restrictions, on a daily basis."

"In cooperation with the Health Board, we have been responding to people making these types of reports," he added.

AK reported smaller numbers of runners, cyclists, walkers and others at a popular meeting point, the Russalka monument on the seafront at Kadriorg, than had been the case last weekend, while restrictions were being followed and people largely out-and-about with close family.

Easter weekend has, however, been largely overcast, with patches of rain and even sleet in some areas and temperatures largely in the single figures, even during the day.

Järva reminded the public of the 2+2 requirement and the mask-wearing obligation on public transport and in stores, while urging people to avoid crowded areas, even outside the city on hiking trails if a large number of people had happened to congregate there.

