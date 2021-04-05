Health Insurance Fund chair: No mass vaccinations before May

As there are no large vaccine shipments expected in the coming weeks, there will also not be another mass vacination drive held during April, said Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) board chairman Rain Laane.

Laane said that expected shipments in the near future are not as large in capacity and the plan is for 35,000-40,000 vaccine doses to be administered weekly. "It is not possible to expect the next mass vaccination in Estonia before May because the vaccine doses will just not arrive," the Health Insurance Fund chair said at a press conference on Monday.

Laane said 2/3 of vaccine doses over the weekend went to people aged 60 and up and the remaining third to people older than 50.

"Independent and unilateral decisions where someone says they will now allow vaccinations to people under 60 years old are not acceptable," Laane commented on the vaccination drive over the weekend, where private sector firm Medicum lowered the minimum age for receiving vaccines to 50.

He said that younger people will soon begin receiving vaccine shots and the age limit will be lowered for the next mass vaccination drive.

There was not a dose wasted during the weekend and some 2,000 doses were left over, to be distributed to family physicians, Laane noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!