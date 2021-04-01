Estonia to receive 62,000 additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

62,000 additional doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Estonia under a new European Union agreement, the government said on Thursday. The vaccines will be delivered in the second quarter.

Manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech has been able to produce more vaccines than originally planned during the first quarter of 2021 and will deliver 10 million additional doses to the European Union ahead of schedule, the government said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Seven million doses will be shared among the member states based on the size of each country's population and Estonia will be in line to receive 21,000 doses.

The remaining three million doses will be split between the five countries which did not order the full amount of Pfizer/BioNTech doses last year. From this, Estonia will receive 41,000 additional doses. Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia and Slovakia will also get extra doses. 

These extra 61,000 extra doses will fully vaccinate 31,000 people, as two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is needed for full immunity.

In a statement, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said the negotiations for additional vaccines have been "very difficult" as many countries are currently seeing rapid rises in their infection rates. However, he called the outcome "favorable for Estonia".

"We are getting close to twice as many doses than the size of our population would have indicated for us," he said.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Estonia is receiving the doses thanks to "EU solidarity and cooperation"

"Every vaccine dose helps us fight against this pandemic, save lives, and is a step closer to our normal way of life," she wrote.  

Speaking at a press conference earlier on Thursday, Kallas said she hoped 70 percent of the population will be vaccinated by the end of May. Currently, 200,000 people have received at least a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Estonia. 

Estonia has purchased five types of vaccines under the EU's joint procurement scheme giving the country the opportunity to purchse 4,568,810 doses of vaccine which will fully vaccinate 2,434,406 people. Estonia's population is 1.3 million.

Estonia has purchase agreements for Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and CureVac.

Latvia to receive 400,000 extra doses  

Latvia, which has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the European Union, will receive 400,000 extra doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Prime Minister Krišjans Karinš wrote on Twitter.

"The 400 000 additional #PfizerBioNTech vaccines Latvia will receive during the coming months will bring us closer to our common goal - a collective immunity across the EU," he tweeted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

01.04

Coronavirus concentration in wastewater has increased again

01.04

Estonia to receive 62,000 additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

01.04

Health board, government experts oppose Lasnamäe mass COVID-19 testing

01.04

President receives second covid vaccine dose

01.04

ERR News Easter schedule

01.04

€1.3 billion withdrawn from second pension pillar so far

01.04

Estonia Explained: 'Is this a singing nation?'

01.04

Leo Rummel: Estonia needs a major science and technology discovery center

01.04

Vladimir Svet: Let us make mass testing happen in Lasnamäe

01.04

Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia?

01.04

Analysis: Public becoming more mobile despite restrictions

01.04

Jaanus Karilaid: Pandemic to provide state reform spark

01.04

Estonia to create database for biometric identification system

01.04

Prime minister: Coronavirus infection rate has fallen to 0.85

01.04

Vaccine selection has slowed down vaccination process in Ida-Viru County

01.04

Government approves extension of coronavirus restrictions

01.04

Estonian Textile Artists' Union annual award winners announced

01.04

Foreign minister, interior minister still not joined Center Party

01.04

Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

01.04

Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: