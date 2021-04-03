Day brings 519 new cases

A total of 2,947 coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours of which 519 or 17.6 percent came back positive. Nine people died.

Hospitals opened 58 new COVID-19 cases, with 687 people hospitalized, up from 681 on Friday.

The number of people in intensive care remains unchanged from Friday at 73, while three more people than on Friday require respiratory support at 49.

Data from the population register suggests Harju County saw the biggest number of new cases at 334 of which 248 in Tallinn.

Tartu County got 37, Pärnu County 31, Ida-Viru County 27, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties 17 and Järva County 11 new cases. Viljandi County registered eight, Jõgeva and Põlva counties seven, Võru County five, Lääne County four and Saare County two new cases. Hiiumaa and Valga County saw no new cases. Twelve people who tested positive lacked a permanent address.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 1,122, with initial positives making up 18.6 percent of all test results.

Estonia has vaccinated 214,921 people against COVID-19 of whom 68,025 have received two doses.

A total of 3,554 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

