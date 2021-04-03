Day brings 519 new cases

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Järva County Hospital. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

A total of 2,947 coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia over the last 24 hours of which 519 or 17.6 percent came back positive. Nine people died.

Hospitals opened 58 new COVID-19 cases, with 687 people hospitalized, up from 681 on Friday.

The number of people in intensive care remains unchanged from Friday at 73, while three more people than on Friday require respiratory support at 49.

Data from the population register suggests Harju County saw the biggest number of new cases at 334 of which 248 in Tallinn.

Tartu County got 37, Pärnu County 31, Ida-Viru County 27, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties 17 and Järva County 11 new cases. Viljandi County registered eight, Jõgeva and Põlva counties seven, Võru County five, Lääne County four and Saare County two new cases. Hiiumaa and Valga County saw no new cases. Twelve people who tested positive lacked a permanent address.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 1,122, with initial positives making up 18.6 percent of all test results.

Estonia has vaccinated 214,921 people against COVID-19 of whom 68,025 have received two doses.

A total of 3,554 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:05

Day brings 519 new cases

02.04

Gallery: First COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Tallinn opens

02.04

Gallery: K9 Thunder SP howitzer put through paces on EDF training ground

02.04

Health Board: 901 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

02.04

Easter weekend weather will be chilly, with some rain

01.04

Coronavirus concentration in wastewater has increased again

01.04

Estonia to receive 62,000 additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

01.04

Health board, government experts oppose Lasnamäe mass COVID-19 testing

01.04

President receives second covid vaccine dose

01.04

ERR News Easter schedule

01.04

€1.3 billion withdrawn from second pension pillar so far

01.04

Estonia Explained: 'Is this a singing nation?'

01.04

Leo Rummel: Estonia needs a major science and technology discovery center

01.04

Vladimir Svet: Let us make mass testing happen in Lasnamäe

01.04

Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia?

01.04

Analysis: Public becoming more mobile despite restrictions

01.04

Jaanus Karilaid: Pandemic to provide state reform spark

01.04

Estonia to create database for biometric identification system

01.04

Prime minister: Coronavirus infection rate has fallen to 0.85

01.04

Vaccine selection has slowed down vaccination process in Ida-Viru County

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: