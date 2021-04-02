Health Board: 901 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

901 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Fifteen people who had contracted coronavirus have died over the same period, bringing the total number of people who have died while infected with the virus to 922, since the pandemic began.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 1.177.

Geographical location of new cases

All 15 of Estonia's counties experienced at least one new coronavirus case. Of the new cases, 528 emerged in Harju County, according to population register data, the source the Health Board uses in determining the location of new coronavirus cases.

402 of the 528 Harju County cases came in Tallinn itself.

Ida-Viru County posted 109 new cases, Lääne-Viru County 50, and Tartu County 40.

Pärnu County saw 27 new coronavirus cases detected in the past 24 hours, while Viljandi and Rapla counties were just behind on 23 and 22 respectively.

Järva County posted 13 new cases, Lääne County 11, and Valga County 10.

The remaining counties saw new cases in the single-figures, namely Võru County (nine), Saaremaa (eight), Põlva and Jõgeva counties (six each), while Hiiumaa recorded one new COVID-19 case.

An additional 38 cases came in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population register.

Hospitalizations, deaths, recovery rates

There are 681 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Estonia as of Friday morning, down from 711 the day before.

Seventy-seven new coronavirus case files were opened at hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Seventy-three of these individuals are in intensive care, with 46 of them on ventilators, the board says.

Sixty-nine people who had been hospitalized with coronavirus were discharged, while 23 were transferred to another, non-coronavirus ward, in the past 24 horus.

Six women and nine men who had contracted COVID-19 passed away over the past 24 hours.

The women were aged 76, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 84, while the men were aged 43, 55, 72, 74, 76, 81, 84, 86 and 92.

As of Friday, hospitals have terminated 5,695 coronavirus case files in 5,485 individuals (some people have more than one coronavirus case file appended to them, hence the discrepancy).

As of April 2, 85,054 people have recovered from COVID-19. 59,447 of these (69.9 percent) have had their case file terminated by a health care professional, while the remaining 30.1 percent (25,607 people) meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days, not being hospitalized due to the virus and not awaiting closure of a case file.

Testing

A total of 5,583 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed in Estonia over the past 24 hours, of which 901 (16 percent) returned positive, the board says. 18.6 percent of coronavirus tests administered in the past 14 days have returned positive.

A total of 1,155,647 primary coronavirus tests have been administered in Estonia since the pandemic began, with 108,418 (9.3 percent) having returned positive during that time.

Vaccinations

11,954 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia to 211,367, of whom 67,645 have received their second dose, i.e. completed the course. The total number of doses administered comes to 279,012 as of Friday morning.

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

Please note the figures announced April 1 were amended as announced by the Health Board Friday morning. The revised figure for that day is here.

