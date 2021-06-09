Coronavirus round-up: May 31 - June 6

There were 612 cases of coronavirus diagnosed last week across Estonia and 12 deaths. The downward trend is continuing.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is usually published on Monday or Tuesday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for May 31 - June 6;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths of covid-positive patients by week;

Number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Estonia by week.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

By week: There were 612 cases diagnosed last week compared to 876 the week before. This is the first time there have been fewer than 650 cases since the end of October.

The 14-day infection rate was 106.4 per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday (June 8) compared to 163.8 a week earlier.

By day: The highest number of cases on a single day was 130 and the lowest was 37. There were four days with fewer than 100 cases.

There were 12 deaths and the highest on a single day was six.

By county: Cases fell in all counties and there were significant drops in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Lääne counties. The majority of counties recorded fewer than 50 cases last week.

Harju County's cases fell from 362 to 261, Ida-Viru County's from 216 to 113, Tartu County's from 61 to 34 and Pärnu County's from 52 to 45.

Võru, Saare and Lääne-Viru counties' cases stayed approximately the same at 24, 14 and eight, respectively.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots.

Hospital releases: 71 people were released from hospital last week - the lowest since mid-December, compared to 124 the week before.

On Tuesday, 80 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia. The rate of admitted patients is falling and hospitals are starting to shut their coronavirus wards.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 612 positive tests last week and 27,549 negatives which gives a total of 28,161.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 2.11 percent from 3.12 percent the week before.

Deaths: There were 12 deaths last week, compared to 11 the week before.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,264, as of Tuesday (June 8).

Vaccinations: In total, 33,081 people were vaccinated with a first dose last week, data from the Health Board shows, almost the same amount as the week before. In total, 59,363 first and second doses were administered.

At the time of publication (June 9), 507,923 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: Similar to last week, the majority of counties have a vaccination rate of over 50 percent and several are over 55 percent.

As always, Hiiu County still has the highest coverage rate of over 65 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties still have the lowest rates at 44 percent and 31 percent. Tartu County has the second-highest rate at over 58 percent.

As of Wednesday, 288,230 women and 219,154 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 70 percent for people over 70 and 61 percent for people over 80.

How can we stop coronavirus?

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!