Estonia to receive additional 150,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

Estonia will receive an additional 150,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter after the European Commission agreed on a new deal with the manufacturer on Wednesday.

The commission's deal means 50 million additional doses will be sent to the European Union in the second quarter (April, May and June) of 2021.

"Those 50 million doses were initially foreseen for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. Now, they are available in quarter 2," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This will bring the total doses delivered by BioNTech-Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter. These doses will be distributed pro-rata to the population, among all the Member States. This will substantially help consolidate the roll-out of our vaccination campaigns."

Keit Kasemets, head of Representation in Estonia at the European Commission, wrote on Twitter that Estonia will receive an additional 150,000 doses.

Euroopa Komisjon leppis Pfizer/BioNTechiga kokku 50 miljoni lisadoosi tarne II kvartalis, tarned algavad kohe. Vaktsiin jaotatakse rahvastiku arvu järgi. Eesti tähendab see teises kvartalis 150 000 lisadoosi. — Keit Kasemets (@KeitKasemets) April 14, 2021

