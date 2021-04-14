Estonia to receive additional 150,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A coronavirus vaccine at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
News

Estonia will receive an additional 150,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter after the European Commission agreed on a new deal with the manufacturer on Wednesday.

The commission's deal means 50 million additional doses will be sent to the European Union in the second quarter (April, May and June) of 2021.

"Those 50 million doses were initially foreseen for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. Now, they are available in quarter 2," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This will bring the total doses delivered by BioNTech-Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter. These doses will be distributed pro-rata to the population, among all the Member States. This will substantially help consolidate the roll-out of our vaccination campaigns."

Keit Kasemets, head of Representation in Estonia at the European Commission, wrote on Twitter that Estonia will receive an additional 150,000 doses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:53

National Museum partly relocating to Tallinn with temporary exhibitions

19:19

Long-running Tartu cinema shuts up shop forever

18:44

Tallinn Music Week postponed to autumn

18:16

Ice hockey national team to participate in international tournament

17:42

Estonia planning to send over 40 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games

17:17

Health Board: We are still on threat level red

16:52

EKRE leader: We can find compromise on police powers legislation

16:19

Estonia to receive additional 150,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

16:19

Head of union: Nurses driven to their breaking point could stop smiling

15:52

Center MP: Authorities misjudged public mood during protests

15:23

Central bank: Employment remained stable in second half of 2020

14:58

Prime minister: Police did not use undue force at Freedom Square protest

14:34

Global Estonian Report: April 14-21

14:33

Estonia still owes €200,000 to Louis Freeh's law firm

14:09

Government to continue remote sittings indefinitely

13:46

ERR chief: Work on new TV house construction could start next year

13:27

Sweden's coronavirus infection overtakes Estonia's

13:19

Timo Steiner chosen as head of Tallinn School of Music and Ballet

12:52

Ratings: Reform remains on top, EKRE endangering Center in Ida-Viru County

12:26

Tartu volunteers helping 'stunned' frogs to find breeding grounds

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: