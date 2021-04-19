Health minister: I am optimistic we can ease some restrictions on April 26

Among other things, the government will discuss the currently imposed restrictions during Tuesday's sitting and Minister of Health and Labour Tanel Kiik (Center) said some restrictions may be eased starting next week.

The government will hear the scientific council's recommendations on Monday prior to the full sitting on Tuesday. Kiik said that if the government decides to ease restrictions on Tuesday, the first sectors to reopen would be education and different outdoor activities.

"I am optimistic in the sense that it will be possible to make certain openings on April 26. We are primarily speaking of outdoor conditions, the education sector. The package of topics is naturally very wide, the business sector is very large, we are speaking of theaters, cinemas, accommodation, catering, malls. There are multiple places, discussions," Kiik said.

The health minister noted that there will still be restrictions imposed. "There will certainly not be 100 percent openings - that everything is open from morning until evening or all night. It will certainly not be 100 percent in terms of capacities. There will be capacity restrictions, there will be reasonable distancing requirements and there will be a gradual easing of restrictions," Kiik noted.

The currently imposed restrictions were originally due to end on April 11 but were extended to April 25.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!