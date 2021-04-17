Health Board: 333 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

333 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday.

192 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 139 of those in Tallinn.

Thirty-seven cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 23 in Viljandi County, 15 each in Tartu and Rapla counties, 11 each in Lääne and Viru counties and 10 in Lääne County.

There were eight cases in Pärnu County, four in Valga County, three in Võru County, two each in Järva and Jõgeva counties and one in Saare County. There were no cases in Põlva and Hiiu counties and 10 cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,181 tests were analyzed and 6.4 percent were positive. The 14-day infection rate is now 607.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

447 patients are being treated in hospital and 37 new cases were opened during the last 24 hours. The average age of a patient is 69 and the majority of patients, 355 (79 percent), are over 60 years old.

There were 12 deaths and the number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is now 1,082.

11,533 vaccinations were administered yesterday. So far, 285,973 people have received the first dose and 84,224 people have also received the second dose.

So far, 56 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated and this rises to over 60 percent in Hiiu, Lääne, Tartu, Järva, Rapla, Põlva, Viljandi, Võru, Jõgeva and Saare counties.

