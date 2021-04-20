President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
President Kersti Kaljulaid receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Source: ERR / Tauno Peit
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid's planned visit to Afghanistan is still going ahead, her office says, though a precise date for the trip has not been announced.

Last month, the president announced that she would be visiting Afghanistan in April, meaning that both she and her delegation required coronavirus vaccinations.

While the trip was originally reported as going ahead in the first half of April, this has not yet happened, but the visit is still going ahead, the president's office says.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan, coming up to 20 years since the original U.S.-led invasion, while Estonia and other NATO and non-NATO allies have declared the aim of following suit.

Kersti Kaljulaid received her first coronavirus dose on March 5, and completed the course on April 1.

The original March announcement that Kaljulaid would be visiting Afghanistan said that meetings with both that country's leadership and that of NATO were to take place, along with the status of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) presence there.

At present, a four-member EDF mine clearing team, an infantry unit and support elements, and military police, medical personnel and staff officers are embedded with the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises nearly 5 percent on year to March

13:48

President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

13:26

Foreign minister: Estonia willing to consider granting Navalny asylum

13:15

900 more people died in first quarter of 2021 than last year

12:59

Ministry to organize plan for transition to Estonian-language education

12:43

Restrictions to be relaxed from April 26

12:31

New COVID-19 working group chief supports younger people mass vaccination

12:02

One person dead and two wounded in Haapsalu stabbing

11:37

Five serious side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:14

Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

10:47

Health Board: 536 new cases diagnosed, four deaths

10:43

Foreign minister condemns Russia military build-up on Ukraine borders

10:14

Tartu researchers prove disposable masks can be reused

09:48

President condemns Russia military build-up on Ukraine border

09:25

Coronavirus round-up: April 12-18

08:50

Scientific council recommends easing school, outdoor activity restrictions

08:21

US law firm claiming €60,000 contract termination fee from Estonia

19.04

Cabinet to discuss fate of erstwhile Rocca al Mare president residence plan

19.04

NATO mine clear-up operation Open Spirit 2021 kicks off

19.04

NATO magazine: UK, Danish troops time in Estonia great learning curve

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: