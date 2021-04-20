President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

President Kersti Kaljulaid's planned visit to Afghanistan is still going ahead, her office says, though a precise date for the trip has not been announced.

Last month, the president announced that she would be visiting Afghanistan in April, meaning that both she and her delegation required coronavirus vaccinations.

While the trip was originally reported as going ahead in the first half of April, this has not yet happened, but the visit is still going ahead, the president's office says.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan, coming up to 20 years since the original U.S.-led invasion, while Estonia and other NATO and non-NATO allies have declared the aim of following suit.

Kersti Kaljulaid received her first coronavirus dose on March 5, and completed the course on April 1.

The original March announcement that Kaljulaid would be visiting Afghanistan said that meetings with both that country's leadership and that of NATO were to take place, along with the status of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) presence there.

At present, a four-member EDF mine clearing team, an infantry unit and support elements, and military police, medical personnel and staff officers are embedded with the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

