Estonian president, ministers send condolences after death of Prince Philip

Flags of the U.K and Estonia. Source: Ministry of Defense.
President Kersti Kaljulaid and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets expressed their condolences to the British Royal Family on Friday after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years, died at the age of 99 on Friday.

Kaljulaid wrote on social media that he had been a "legend for generations around the world". 

Liimets wrote she was "deeply saddened" to learn of the prince's death.

 Both expressed condolences to the queen and the British people.

The Estonian Embassy in the UK also posted a similar message on Twitter with a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip on a visit to Tallinn in 2006 where they met President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Jüri Ratas.

Editor: Helen Wright

