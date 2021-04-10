Estonian president, ministers send condolences after death of Prince Philip

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets expressed their condolences to the British Royal Family on Friday after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years, died at the age of 99 on Friday.

Kaljulaid wrote on social media that he had been a "legend for generations around the world".

Prince Philip was a legend for generations around the world. My condolences to the Royal Family and to the British people. — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) April 9, 2021

Liimets wrote she was "deeply saddened" to learn of the prince's death.

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen, the @RoyalFamily, and people around the world during this difficult time. — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) April 9, 2021

Both expressed condolences to the queen and the British people.

The Estonian Embassy in the UK also posted a similar message on Twitter with a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip on a visit to Tallinn in 2006 where they met President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Jüri Ratas.

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of HRH Prince Philip. Our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the @RoyalFamily.

Remembering the Royal visit to Estonia in 2006. pic.twitter.com/DsPQkxMq4P — Estonian Embassy UK (@estembassyuk) April 9, 2021

