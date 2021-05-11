64 side effects reported after vaccination last week

A coronavirus vaccine at East Tallinn Central Hospital.
Sixty-four side effects were reported last week (May 3-9) after coronavirus vaccinations - the majority were mild, the Agency of Medicines said. More than 67,000 doses of vaccine were administered last week.

Of the 64 reported side effects, 40 were related to Pfizer, 18 to AstraZeneca and six to Moderna. Zero side effects were reported after the Janssen vaccination.  

Pfizer is the most used vaccine in Estonia and 325,378 dose of the total 532,605 administered have been made by Pfizer.

Since vaccination started in December, 3,592 adverse reaction reports have been made to the Agency of Medicines. This is 0.67 percent of the total number of vaccine doses administered.

The agency said it should be kept in mind that the symptoms reported may not be related to the vaccine but it publishes the information for transparency.

"This means that the information should not be interpreted as meaning that all these complaints are due to the vaccine. Only a detailed and scientific evaluation of all available data will allow conclusions to be drawn on the benefits and potential risks of the vaccine," the agency said.

Pfizer/ BioNTechComirnaty - 40 reports

There were four reports of vaccine ineffectiveness after four people contracted the coronavirus. Two cases were mild, but two people were hospitalized and both died. An 83-year-old died of coronavirus caused pneumonia and the second, who was 87, died of an underlying health condition.

One person developed an allergic reaction - hives - and required hospital treatment on day four. The patient has since recovered.

A 78-year-old developed a pulmonary embolism on day eight after the second dose of the vaccine. Due to incomplete data, it is not possible to further assess the association with the vaccine.

A 53-year-old person had a stroke (Ischemic cerebral ischemic infarction). The patient needed hospital treatment and is recovering. An association with the vaccine is unlikely due to underlying health issues.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. In three cases, sick leave was started.

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria - 18 reports

A 62-year-old was hospitalized with liver problems five days after the second dose.

An 81-year-old had a fatal case of thrombosis and platelet disorder six weeks after the first dose. The patient had underlying health issues but those and the medication the patient took are not known to cause thrombosis. An association with the vaccine cannot be ruled out, the agency said.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. Four people requested sick leave.

Moderna vaccine - six reports

All reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. One person requested a sick note.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

