Finland extends entry ban until May 25

Finland has extended its entry ban on all but essential workers until May 25 due to the coronavirus situation. This means commuting between Estonia and Finland has been suspended for a fourth month.

The Finnish government announced the decision on Thursday. Minister of Health Maria Ohisalo expressed sympathy for those affected but said the decision was based on public health.

"The coronavirus has changed the lives of many people moving across our borders. Everyday work or meeting with relatives can lead to border crossings. Restrictions on cross-border traffic have caused difficulties and injustice for many," she said.

The restrictions affect thousands of Estonians who live and work in Finland and Estonia, regularly commuting between the two countries.

Estonia has a much higher rate of coronavirus than Finland and has done for several months. On Thursday, Estonia's 14-day average was 512.05 per 100,000 inhabitants while Finland's was 79.

