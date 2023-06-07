US Marine Corps band plays Estonia's song for Europe

News
US Marines band Flagship, appearing on 'Terevisioon'.
US Marines band Flagship, appearing on 'Terevisioon'. Source: ERR
News

ETV morning show was visited Tuesday by a band comprised entirely of members of the United States Marine Corps, who performed several numbers, including Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry for this year.

The band, Flagship, played Alika Milova's Eesti Laul-winning, and Eurovision grand final eighth-placing, number "Bridges" (see below).

Flagship also played another song entitled "Havana", espousing the virtues of the Cuban capital, while in the "Terevisioon" studio.

Around 70 U.S. Marines are coming up to half-way through a reported four-month stint in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

Source: ETV

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:30

2022 saw increase in alcohol and drug-related deaths in Estonia

12:55

Defense League commander: Kakhovka blast a 'foolish diversion'

12:52

New ferry slated to serve major islands in 2026

12:14

Survey: Less than a third of Russian residents in Estonia identify as such

12:10

Survey: Support for accepting Ukrainian refugees in Estonia on the rise

11:41

Minister of Culture nominates Alliksaar for post of permanent secretary

11:10

Ernits compares EKRE to Center Party under Savisaar

10:57

Latest Estonian government bonds issued carry 3.62 percent interest rate

10:30

No suspects charged as yet in Ukraine's NGO Slava Ukraini investigation

10:21

Riigikogu committee wants to speed up reduction of packaging waste

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

06.06

UK defense ministry confirms death of British soldier in Estonia Updated

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

06.06

Saks: Kakhovka dam breach suggests Russia wants to withdraw from region

06.06

President Karis: Kakhovka dam explosion an act of terrorism

06.06

EDF chief: I would sooner take 300 men like Gideon than close the border

06.06

Over 700 amendments submitted to same-sex marriage draft bill

05.06

Russia begins Baltic Sea naval drills one day after NATO

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: