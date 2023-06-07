US Marine Corps band plays Estonia's song for Europe

ETV morning show was visited Tuesday by a band comprised entirely of members of the United States Marine Corps, who performed several numbers, including Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest entry for this year.

The band, Flagship, played Alika Milova's Eesti Laul-winning, and Eurovision grand final eighth-placing, number "Bridges" (see below).

Flagship also played another song entitled "Havana", espousing the virtues of the Cuban capital, while in the "Terevisioon" studio.

Around 70 U.S. Marines are coming up to half-way through a reported four-month stint in Estonia.

