US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

United States Army equipment equating almost to an entire armored combined arms battalion with support elements is this week being transported through Estonia ahead of a planned exercise with Finland, the NATO alliance's newest member.

Lt Col. Jay Ireland, commander of the U.S. Army's 1-8 Cavalry Battalion, said: "The rapid movement of a Combined Arms Battalion, including Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, demonstrates the U.S. Government's commitment to our NATO Allies and the U.S. military's capabilities as a combat credible force."

"I look forward to demonstrating our readiness, lethality, and firepower across the Baltics and in Finland," Lt Col. Ireland continued, via a U.S. Embassy in Tallinn press release.

1-8 Cavalry Battalion is currently based in Pabrade, Lithuania, and has its home base in Texas.

Exercise Arrow 23 will also involve 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. Army, and will see equipment sent via Latvia and Estonia, onward by ferry through the Port of Tallinn, to Helsinki.

Since December 2022, the U.S. has deployed HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and an infantry company to Estonia, and regularly participates in Estonian military exercises such as Spring Storm, BALTOPS, and Locked Shields.

Additionally, over 70 U.S. Marines arrived in Estonia last week, on a four-month deployment which will include exercises with members of the Estonian Defense Forces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!