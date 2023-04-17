US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

News
US HIMARS system on exercise (photo is illustrative).
US HIMARS system on exercise (photo is illustrative). Source: EDF headquarters/mil.ee
News

United States Army equipment equating almost to an entire armored combined arms battalion with support elements is this week being transported through Estonia ahead of a planned exercise with Finland, the NATO alliance's newest member.

Lt Col. Jay Ireland, commander of the U.S. Army's 1-8 Cavalry Battalion, said: "The rapid movement of a Combined Arms Battalion, including Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, demonstrates the U.S. Government's commitment to our NATO Allies and the U.S. military's capabilities as a combat credible force."

"I look forward to demonstrating our readiness, lethality, and firepower across the Baltics and in Finland," Lt Col. Ireland continued, via a U.S. Embassy in Tallinn press release.

1-8 Cavalry Battalion is currently based in Pabrade, Lithuania, and has its home base in Texas.

Exercise Arrow 23 will also involve 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. Army, and will see equipment sent via Latvia and Estonia, onward by ferry through the Port of Tallinn, to Helsinki.

Since December 2022, the U.S. has deployed HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and an infantry company to Estonia, and regularly participates in Estonian military exercises such as Spring Storm, BALTOPS, and Locked Shields.

Additionally, over 70 U.S. Marines arrived in Estonia last week, on a four-month deployment which will include exercises with members of the Estonian Defense Forces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:51

Expert: Plan to bring private money into healthcare is slippery slope

16:30

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

16:20

Hospital chiefs: Coalition deal fails to address healthcare staff shortages

15:50

Eesti 200 leader on Slava Ukraini fund use: We do not yet have enough facts

15:11

Reinsalu: Vladimir Kara-Murza serves as an example of courage for us all

15:09

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

14:40

Construction work complete on new Tartu children's hospital and ear clinic

14:12

Martin Herem: The urgency of expanding the Nursipalu Training Area

13:58

Estonia, Angola working on digital cooperation

13:28

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

16.04

Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

12:59

Gallery: President Alar Karis nominates Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

14.04

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

14.04

More than 70 US Marines arrive in Estonia

08:29

PPA issued 12 fines over pro-Russian social media posts this year so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: