Three-week foreign trip means Reform MP to miss government confidence vote

News
Karmen Joller (Reform).
Karmen Joller (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A Reform Party MP is on a three-week working trip to the United States and to France. The visit is in part paid for by the hosts, and means the Riigikogu member will be absent from a vote of confidence in the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE government.

Information published by the Riigikogu reveals that the MP, Karmen Joller, is set to take part in high-level training on disinformation in Seattle, Washington, and then right after to attend the Free Iran World Summit in Paris, France.

The trip runs June 10 to July 2 inclusive.

Reform's Riigikogu chief whip Erkki Keldo told ERR that Joller is to take part as Estonia's representative in the U.S. as part of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs-funded initiative to fight against disinformation.

Joller had applied to take part last October, before she was an MP, and informed the Reform Party immediately after opting to run in the March 5 election, Keldo said.

The U.S. embassy also had input into Joller's selection.

"We are dealing with thorough and high-level training, which a total18 people selected by the U.S. embassies in the Central and Eastern European and Central Asian regions are involved," Keldo went on.

The MP herself told ERR that she regrets that her being away will mean she will miss an upcoming vote of confidence in the government, which is tied to several tranches of legislation to be processed at an extraordinary session next week.

The Riigikogu officially wound down for summer from Thursday this week.

Joller said: "I am in the U.S. for a high-level training in combating disinformation, which I applied to before entering politics."

"In Estonia, there is no systematic approach to combating disinformation. Various universities, state institutions and also some NGOs (e.g. some medical associations) do fight against disinformation as part of their day-to-day work, but this cooperation is done quite arbitrarily, and relatively scarcely. From the very start, my goal is to return from the training with a vision of how Estonia should combat disinformation."

Joller added that she has already laid the groundwork to cooperation for instance between the Baltic states, and had set up a Riigikogu support group aimed at mitigating disinformation.

Joller also said she also fully backed the government of Kaja Kallas.

Riigikogu spokesperson Karin Kangro told ERR that the U.S. State Department program has covered the cost of accommodation and flights for the U.S. portion of Joller's working trip.

Joller has also applied for expenses from those allowances allocated to Riigikogu MPs.

The Seattle training sessions are already underway, while the Paris conference runs June 30-July 1.

Karmen Joller is a medical doctor who rose to prominence during the Covid pandemic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:49

Children's summer camps remain popular despite hike in prices

12:37

Fledgling political party in Estonia wants more neutral stance on Russia

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

11:26

Rescue Board to decide next week on temporary midsummer fire ban lift

11:02

Shipbuilder BWB gets offshore wind farm boon

10:42

Three-week foreign trip means Reform MP to miss government confidence vote

10:03

Supreme Court part-annuls Gerli Mutso China spying conviction

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Estonia wants to continue using biomethane in buses after 2030

16.06

Elering: Lithuania speeding up desynchronization process breaches agreement

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

16.06

Gyroplane accident claims pilot's life in Harju County

15.06

Russia releases Estonian PPA logistics workers detained on Tuesday

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

16.06

Tank battalion and surveillance left out of Estonia's national defense plan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: