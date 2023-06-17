Riigikogu EU affairs committee: Estonia should decide for itself on mining

News
Mining in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Mining in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Estonia, and all European Union member states, should be able to decide its own destiny with regard to mining minerals under its subsoil, the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee finds.

Chair of the Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) underlined that Estonia already was the largest producer in the EU of rare earths and several critical raw materials.

Pakosta said: "We mine, and mining forms a part of our prosperity. As regards further extraction permits, it is vital that Estonia makes all its decisions itself," adding that mineral resources and recovery of critical elements were a key issue for the country.

The Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee amended Estonia's positions on the proposal for a regulation on critical raw materials package on Friday, choosing to stress that all decisions regarding mining must remain within the competence of member states.

"From mobile phones to windmills, more necessary raw materials are needed than there are known geological resources," Pakosta went on, via a Riigikogu press release.

"It is clear that critical materials in the mining waste should be recycled more effectively in order to recover as many critical raw materials as possible for producing, for, example, new chips, magnets or batteries."

"The more we are able to refine mining waste and increase the recycling of raw materials, the less critical raw materials need to be extracted," she added.

Tanel Kiik (Center), who also sits on the EUAffairs Committee, pointed out that in order to recycle waste effectively, it is important to have a just transition fund which would enable companies to apply for funding to set up, for example, a recycling plant for lithium-ion batteries.

"The EU Affairs Committee decided to amend the positions by adding a clause making it is necessary to establish an all-European support fund for granting state aid which would be specifically dedicated to financing critical raw materials projects and to which all businesses of the EU would have equal access," Kiik said.

The EU initiative aims to provide a strong industrial base and to ensure a secure, diversified, affordable and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, as well as to enhance circularity and sustainability.

The target is to produce and process 50 percent of the critical raw materials needed by the EU, within the EU, by 2030.

Director of Mineral Resources Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Ene Jürjens and Adviser of the Environmental Management Department of the Ministry of the Environment Piret Otsason gave an overview to the sitting of the initiative and answered questions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:50

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

18:06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17:48

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17:43

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

17:38

Riigikogu EU affairs committee: Estonia should decide for itself on mining

17:34

Ministry chief: We will go on raising the cost of the war to Russia

16:59

Estonian navy to hold family-friendly open day

16:46

Poor strawberry season may lead to surge in sales fraud

16:41

Destructive ash tree pest may spread from Russia to Estonia

16:31

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

13:11

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: