Riigkogu speaker: Estonia backs Ukraine through to final victory

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar with the visiting Verkhovna Rada delegation.
Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar with the visiting Verkhovna Rada delegation. Source: Riigikogu press service
Estonia will continue to support Ukraine until it has overcome and repelled invading Russian forces, Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) says.

The speaker had met with a delegation from the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, on an official visit to Estonia this week.

Hussar said on Friday that: "Estonia supports Ukraine until its final triumph in the war against the aggressor state, and in the future as a member of the EU and NATO too."

The war in Ukraine determines the future of not only Ukraine but the whole world, he added.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation Arsenii Pushkarenko meanwhile said that Estonia's contribution in supporting Ukraine both in the situation of war and in the planned reconstruction was highly appreciated in Ukraine.

He acknowledged the close cooperation between the parliaments of both countries and the visits of Estonian politicians to war-torn Ukraine, which he said had been of great moral support.

Hussar said this close cooperation had enabled the two countries to exchange information cooperatively and find opportunities for comprehensive support for Ukraine.

The Riigikogu has just recently adopted a statement demanding the holding to account individually of those involved in planning, preparation, launching and committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and calls on establishing a special international tribunal under the auspices of the UN.

 The current situation in Ukraine including the consequences of the Kakhovka disaster, and Estonia's options to provide aid to Ukraine were on the table at Friday's meeting, along with NATO and EU accession.

The Verkhovna Rada delegation also met with the two deputy speakers, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Jüri Ratas (Center), with members of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee and with the Riigikogu's Estonia-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group, and also with representatives of all six parties which sit in parliament.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) and with representatives of the Ministry of the Interior and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

