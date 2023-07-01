Riigikogu committee supports EU digital travel document

With a digital travel document, it would be possible to go on board after validation of identity through facial biometrics and the digital document in a mobile app. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
At its sitting this week, the European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu approved Estonia's positions regarding the introduction of digital travel documents in the European Union.

The committee supports the implementation of digital passports and identity cards, according to Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center), deputy chair of the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee.

"I believe that digital travel documents will significantly accelerate the work of the border crossing points, shorten the waiting time of travelers and improve the safety of border control," she said.

At first, it will probably be necessary to carry a physical document in addition to a digital travel document, but in the longer term, it will not be necessary to carry a passport or other identity document when traveling in the European Union.

However, the possibility of using a physical document must be retained for those whose facial bio-metrics cannot be read or who do not use a smartphone, the committee holds.

The digital travel documents should also be compatible with the European digital identity wallet, which is being currently developed.

The committee emphasizes that EU countries should implement digital travel documents at the same time and a sufficient transition period has to be ensured. As a first step, Estonia supports a solution where the data of the digital document are linked to the physical document. Estonia's positions also underline that it should be possible to create and use a digital travel document to return to the country of citizenship if the physical document has been stolen or lost in a foreign country.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

