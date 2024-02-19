X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Police trying to get match on DNA obtained in Suure-Lähtru baby case

News
PPA officer.
PPA officer. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A DNA sample obtained from a deceased infant found in Lääne County earlier this month has given the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) hope that the mother of the baby might be located, daily Postimees reports.

At the same time, Postimees reports, the DNA may belong to another individual, while the PPA are not ruling out that the mother could have been the victim of a crime, and that the infant had been taken from her forcibly.

The grisly discovery was made a fortnight ago, after a family pet dog had returned home with the deceased baby in its mouth, in the village of Suur-Lähtru, Lääne-Nigula Municipality.

Vello Palmits, heading up the investigation at Haapsalu PPA station, told the newspaper: "We have the DNA of the child plus also the DNA of, potentially, the mother, but no match has been found in the database so far."

"We are not only taking reference samples from women, but also from males who may have been in the area at the time. We are not ruling out a scenario whereby the child could have been taken from the mother by force, "

Following the discovery on February 5, the PPA conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area, but this has not yielded any substantive results to date.

The case was a unique one in Lääne County's recent history. In a similar case in 2015, the identity of the mother of a deceased infant found in a forested area has not been established.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:58

Police trying to get match on DNA obtained in Suure-Lähtru baby case

10:38

Navalny commemorated at small gathering in Tartu

10:22

Ursula von der Leyen likely to seek second European Commission president term

09:57

Elering's plans baffle Ida-Viru County gas consumers and Eesti Gaas

09:53

2-month old German shepherd 'Lux' begins crime fighting career with PPA Updated

09:26

Väike Viik fish rescue operation ultimately unsuccessful

08:53

Kaja Kallas proposes €100 million Eurobond issue to bolster defense sector

08:05

Georg Linnamäe seventh in WRC Rally Sweden

07:38

Monday in Estonia still cold, conditions to get milder as week goes on

18.02

Listed companies slated for privatization most appealing to investors

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

17.02

Gallery & Video | 5miinust & Puuluup wins Eesti Laul and goes to Eurovision

15.02

Saska: Russia's sunken Caesar Kunikov was an important part of logistics chain

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

17.02

Estonia to get $500,000 in criminal proceeds from US for Ukraine reconstruction

18.02

Baltic Sea's oldest lighthouse gets an air surveillance radar

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.02

Vehicles crossing border X-rayed by Chinese state-owned company devices

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: