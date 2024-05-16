Court upholds Moroccan detention of mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case

News
Tallinn Circuit Court.
Tallinn Circuit Court. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A court has upheld the arrest and detention in Morocco of the mother of a newborn infant found deceased in Lääne County in February this year.

Defense lawyer Robert Sarv last week submitted a request to the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court, demanding the release of the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and who is being held on suspicion of killing the infant in the village of Suure-Lähtru.

DNA testing revealed the woman is the biological mother of the deceased infant.

Sarv's argument is that that the woman's arrest was illegal. She remains in custody in Morocco.

The appeal was overruled, however.

Senior Prosecutor Maarja Germann of the Western District Prosecutor's Office told ERR the prosecution is satisfied with the circuit court's decision.

She said: "The court found that the suspect was aware of the criminal proceedings in question and that the Police and Border Guard Board were searching for the mother of the deceased infant."

This meant that, Germann said, she intentionally evaded due process by traveling to Morocco, via the U.K., while at the same time the Estonian state has taken appropriate steps towards her return, providing consular assistance to that end.

"Furthermore, the court noted that the suspect has been detained in a foreign country for only about two months, which is not a lengthy period of time in the context of international cooperation," Germann said.

The suspect remains in a Moroccan detention facility, and the timeline for her repatriation to Estonia is still unknown.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR on Tuesday this week: "We have communicated with the Moroccan authorities our hope for cooperation and for the prompt completion of their domestic procedures to facilitate the suspect's repatriation to Estonia."

If a Moroccan court decides to return her to Estonia, she will remain in custody here upon her return.

A February 26 ruling by the first-tier Pärnu County Court authorized the suspect's detention in Morocco in absentia, and allowed for her to be held for up to two months from the time of her initial detention.

On Wednesday this week, the Tallinn Circuit Court left unchanged the February 26 county court ruling, and overruled the defense lawyer's appeal.

The court found no grounds to annul the lower court's arrest warrant, noting that the ruling established reasonable suspicion of the crime and the basis for detention.

The court also recognized the clear and present risk of the suspect evading criminal process, as evidenced by her departure to a foreign country.

On February 5 this year, in a yard in the village of Suure-Lähtru, Lääne County, a deceased newborn was discovered after a family's pet dog had retrieved it from a nearby forested area.

The PPA launched an extensive search for the deceased infant's mother, and DNA testing confirmed that that mother was a 30-year-old Estonian citizen.

Via international cooperation, the police identified her and her location, leading to her arrest by Moroccan police.

The prosecution has stated that since they have not yet been able to obtain her testimony, they cannot speculate on events which might have led to the tragic outcome, or whether the woman herself might have been a victim of abuse.

The investigation is currently being conducted under the relevant section of the Penal Code, dealing with child murder, though the categorization of the alleged crime may change if and when the investigation uncovers more details.

The circuit court decision can be appealed within 15 days of the ruling, made Wednesday, May 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:08

Minister calls for MPEÕK to recognize Patriarch Kirill statements as 'heresy'

07:18

Court upholds Moroccan detention of mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case

07:02

Estonian leadership: Slovak prime minister shooting a shocking attack on democracy

15.05

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

15.05

Doctor: Drivers' health assessment system should be revised

15.05

Mayor: Tallinn will start building more elementary schools

15.05

SDE nominates new Lasnamäe district elder

15.05

Competitors: YIT's price cuts will not cause real estate prices to fall

15.05

European Commission forecasts 3.1% economic growth for Estonia in 2025

15.05

High schoolers get chemistry lesson at Ida-Viru County ash heap

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

15.05

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

15.05

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

15.05

Weather in Estonia takes a turn for the warmer

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo