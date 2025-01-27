X!

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

News
Viljandi Hospital.
Viljandi Hospital. Source: Government Office.,
News

The Estonian Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI) has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court regarding a lower-tier court's decision to annul a €40,000 fine that the AKI levied on Viljandi Hospital for obtaining urine samples from staff, allegedly without the latter's consent.

The Tartu County Court last year annulled the misdemeanor ruling issued by the AKI, which became public last fall.

The authority had charged the hospital with collecting urine samples from employees without valid consent.

The samples were allegedly taken in an effort to identify an individual thought to be responsible for missing medications and to ensure patient safety.

However, the Tartu County Court, which reviewed the hospital's appeal, found that consent in this case had been given, and that the evidence presented did not demonstrate that employees feared negative consequences for refusing to provide samples, nor did any such consequences become a reality.

Therefore, the court annulled the fine of €40,000 that the AKI had issued to the hospital.

The AKI rejected the court's conclusions and has now submitted its appeal to the Tartu-based Supreme Court.

The AKI's argument is that the court has not justified what extraordinary circumstances made the consent voluntary in this case.

According to the AKI, collecting urine samples to identify a person responsible for a missing medication is not a minor data processing activity for the individuals involved.

The AKI stated: "Valid consent under the General Data Protection Regulation must be voluntary, specific, informed, and unambiguous."

"The AKI and the European Data Protection Board maintain that in employment relationships, consent is generally unlikely to be truly voluntary, since the employer holds a position of power. Voluntary consent is thus only possible in very exceptional circumstances," the AKI's statement went on.

In January of last year, the hospital, investigating missing psychotropic drugs, requested urine samples from 18 of its employees.

According to the AKI, the hospital failed to meet the requirement for voluntary consent when processing employees' personal and health data.

The appeal will be heard at the Supreme Court in cassation, meaning the top court will not re-examine the facts of the case and will only interpret the relevant legislation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo