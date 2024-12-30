Traffic camera to take pictures of cars using bus lanes in Tallinn

A traffic camera is set to be activated on Pärnu maantee in Tallinn, targeting drivers who use public transport lanes. However, this is currently a test and no penalties will be imposed on drivers caught by the camera. Replacing police officers with cameras for enforcement in the future would require a change in the law.

Drivers who encroach on public transport lanes disrupt bus traffic. The slower the buses move, the less appealing public transportation becomes for potential passengers.

"We fall behind schedule. During rush hour, this can amount to delays of up to ten minutes. Additionally, slower bus service makes public transportation less efficient. Currently, the average speed of buses is 20 kilometers per hour. The more dedicated public transport lanes we have, the faster the service would be," explained Kaido Padar, member of the management board at city transport company AS Tallinna Linnatransport.

Padar noted that bus drivers are most troubled by cars using bus lanes near the Kristiine intersection and on Tammsaare tee.

The city, in collaboration with the company Signaal, will now test whether traffic violations of this kind could be recorded by cameras instead of relying on police officers.

Signaal has already installed the first test camera at the intersection of Pärnu maantee and Vineeri tänav, facing the viaduct.

Karol Kovanen, one of the company's owners, told ERR that the technology needed for automatic detection has existed for quite some time, but the deployment of such traffic cameras has been hindered by a lack of initiative from city and national leaders.

"We don't need technological innovation; we need innovation in local governance. Regulations and legislation are the bottlenecks. The same camera that monitors the road can simultaneously identify drivers running red lights, blocking intersections, driving in bus lanes or parking in bike lanes. With one camera, anything happening within its field of view can be detected," Kovanen explained.

Currently, the traffic camera is only part of a test to demonstrate to decision-makers that the technology works. This means no personal data is processed, and no fines are issued.

Kovanen noted that the camera identifies the license plates of vehicles using the bus lane, which can then be cross-checked in a registry to determine whether the vehicle had authorization to be there. "All of this involves public data; there's no handling of personal data. Based on the license plate, an automated inquiry can be made with the transport authority," he said.

Indrek Gailan, head of Tallinn's Transport Department, stated that the city is interested in understanding how this technology works and its effectiveness. He acknowledged that police resources are limited, making it physically impossible to monitor such violations throughout Tallinn.

"Our interest is in exploring oversight using various technological tools. Whether the future solution will be this particular camera system or other technologies, we are very interested in testing all possibilities and supporting companies in this effort," Gailan said.

Using cameras to monitor bus lanes requires a legal amendment

The head of Tallinn's Transport Department stated that implementing such cameras in active traffic enforcement would require a legislative amendment.

Margus Tähepõld, head of the transport and traffic division at the Ministry of Climate, explained that current traffic laws allow automated surveillance only for monitoring speeding and running red lights.

"The logic for this type of oversight is somewhat different. In cases of speeding or ignoring a red light, violators are clearly identified as the offense occurs. However, monitoring bus lanes requires identifying all vehicles driving in the lane and only then querying a registry to determine whether the vehicle is authorized to be there. This involves a different logic and distinct data protection requirements," Tähepõld explained.

Tähepõld noted that they are also waiting for the results of Tallinn's pilot project and a cost-benefit analysis.

Karol Kovanen, the owner of Signaal, which is testing the cameras, stated that the cost of one camera, including installation, ranges from €20,000 to €40,000.

"In principle, the solution could be budget-neutral for the city. If it functions effectively, it will reduce the number of violations and achieve its goal of improving traffic behavior preventatively. With the current fine rates, the costs should be covered," Kovanen said.

The company hopes to begin testing the camera system in January, with results expected in the spring.

