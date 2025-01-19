Estonian foreign minister: Europe should consider banning TikTok

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Europe should consider banning the Chinese social media application TikTok, following the example of the United States.

Tsahkna (Eesti 200) noted that in recent years, Europe has also witnessed the spread of disinformation, fake news and election interference via TikTok.

"The clearest example of this came recently from Romania, where the results of the first round of presidential elections were annulled after it was discovered that Russia had interfered through an extensive online campaign," said Tsahkna.

He emphasized that platforms like TikTok do not provide balanced information but instead serve as effective tools for spreading biased content. "TikTok is not media, it is a weapon of influence," he stated.

The minister highlighted that TikTok collects a significant amount of user data, yet it remains unclear who may gain access to this information.

"Since TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, there is a legitimate concern that the data could end up in the hands of Chinese authorities. Last year's annual report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) also stated that TikTok collects extensive information, which could be used for intelligence gathering, blackmail or even cyberattacks," Tsahkna stressed.

"In light of all this, and taking security risks into account, banning TikTok in Europe should be considered. At the same time, democratic nations must continue discussions on how to effectively counter the rise of AI-driven hostile bots, whose clear aim is to interfere in democratic processes," Tsahkna added.

On Sunday, TikTok restricted U.S. users' access to its platform after the country's Supreme Court upheld a congressional bill requiring the company to sever ownership ties with Beijing to continue operating in the U.S. market.

Donald Trump, who assumes office on Monday, has stated that he will likely grant TikTok a 90-day extension.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!