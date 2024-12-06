Tallinn City Government using TikTok to reach youth despite security risks

Tallinn City Government's social media policy includes using Chinese-owned app TikTok, despite risks raised by Estonia's intelligence agencies about data security.

Both the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet) have both highlighted these risks, especially due to TikTok's reported connections with the Chinese Communist Party.

Tallinn City Government says TikTok is a key tool through which it can engage young audiences.

Irina Kuzina, media head of Tallinn Strategy Center's (Tallinna strateegiakeskus) communications department, said: "Our goal is to reach young people interested in city life, involve them in Tallinn's activities, and share information relevant to this target group using their preferred platform."

"Through TikTok, we provide information about events and services in Tallinn to a younger audience that does not actively use Facebook or Instagram but is interested in Tallinn-related topics," Kuzina added.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by RIA about TikTok, Kuzina pointed out that the city is not restricted by any laws from using the platform.

"We use a separate device for creating TikTok content and managing the account, ensuring the security of data and the platform. We do not use TikTok on work computers," she added.

The City of Tartu meanwhile has not yet adopted TikTok.

The marketing director there, Marleen Otsus, said that Tartu is still considering the platform within its marketing strategy review in January.

She said: "We will review all channels and analyze the pros and cons of TikTok," adding that a major reason for the delay is the security risks associated with the platform.

The RIA has long been cautious about TikTok, banning its use on its staff's work phones four years ago.

While this prohibition extends to state employees, it is up to the individual institutions themselves to actually enforce the ban.

In 2023, then-Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), now one of Tallinn's deputy mayors, reaffirmed that TikTok would be removed from state-issued mobile phones for officials.

The Foreign Intelligence Service also highlighted the risks in its 2024 yearbook LINK, noting that TikTok's parent company, linked to the Chinese government, allows Beijing to collect user data and develop an advanced AI system.

In the EU, TikTok has faced scrutiny over data protection, especially regarding minors' data.

Differences in the platform's apparent role for young people – contrasting serious and useful instructional videos of an educational nature in the PRC itself with videos of a less obviously useful nature being created by western youth have also been noted.

