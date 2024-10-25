Prime minister: All Russian citizens in Estonia should lose the right to vote

While the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is set to propose only revoking the local elections voting right of Russian and Belarusian citizens in Estonia who refuse to condemn the Ukraine war, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) prefers stripping all aggressor state citizens of the power.

According to the Social Democrats' proposal, only foreigners permanently living in Estonia who publicly condemn Russia's war in Ukraine should be allowed to participate in local elections. They would also give law enforcement the power of revoking said right for individual people. What is your take on the proposal?

I've discussed it with the Social Democrats' chairman. Our position has been clear for a while. First, we want change – Russian and Belarusian citizens should not have a say in local elections. Their right to vote needs to be suspended or removed. The more legal clarity we have in this matter, the better.

From the Reform Party's point of view, it's possible to the change the law, while we're also prepared to amend the Constitution. We also believe that talk of third countries in this context is just muddying the water. Let us not beat around the bush – citizens of Russia, who have been going to the embassy to vote for Vladimir Putin for years, should have to decide whether to participate in Estonian affairs as Estonian citizens or whether to also not partake in local government council elections.

This has been our position all along and I'm glad the Social Democrats have taken a step in this direction and are looking for solutions, aware of the conflict of interest where subjects of the Russian and Belarusian states should not be able to participate in ruling Estonia. We are not talking about friendly regimes here.

What about the Social Democrats' proposal of effectively registering loyal foreigners? Does it seem sensible to you?

I find we need a more direct approach. I believe Russian and Belarusian citizens should not be able to vote here. But we can discuss the Social Democrats' somewhat softer approach if that is what our coalition partners will propose.

My recommendation would be to try and make a maximally clear distinction by the time of the local elections after next, if we cannot manage it sooner. (Local elections are set to take place in 2025 – ed.)

We will discuss all proposals, but as I've told the Riigikogu, I recommend a clean break, even unto amending the Constitution if necessary, instead of a half-baked solution.

The Social Democrats' proposal has a "take it or leave it" air about it.

I believe the Social Democrats understand the zeitgeist. They've likely moved closer to what we represent. They realize that Russia is a security threat, that it's pursuing active influence activities and that Russian and Belarusian citizens should not have a say in Estonian matters. I value the fact that the Social Democrats have understood this position and are moving closer to where we stand. We need to continue this process to arrive at a satisfactory solution in terms of national security.

What comes next? When do you plan to discuss the proposal and subsequent steps?

The debate will continue in the coalition. We will be discussing it with the Social Democrats and Eesti 200 over the coming weeks.

The Social Democrats have taken a big step closer and we'll see whether they're willing to take another. That is when we'll gauge the balance of powers in the parliament, as it is no secret most MPs share the Reform Party's view that Russian and Belarusian citizens should lose the right to vote.

SDE's proposal could see up to a third of Russian, Belarusian citizens and stateless persons retain the right to vote in local elections. You would strip all aggressor state citizens of said possibility, which would affect election results in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County. More than a few could draw the conclusion that this is just the other parties forming a coalition against Center.

I'd say that the Russian and Belarusian regimes have shown what they represent. I believe people who hold passports from these regimes should not be involved in the domestic matters of an EU and NATO member state.

This has been my position for long years and nothing about it has changed. Rather, the question we should be asking is why would Center feel attacked and why do they think Russian and Belarusian citizens should side with them at elections.

I believe that things should be clear in a member of the European Union and NATO in terms of Estonia supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression and unto victory.

How likely is it that Russia will try to influence local elections results in Estonia by using its citizens or stateless persons?

The fact that Russia tries to affect free elections in sovereign states is widely accepted in the civilized world.

We just had the first round of the presidential election in Moldova and its EU referendum. It was a good example of active Russian meddling. There are other elections taking place where Russia is not idly sitting by.

I believe that Estonia is strong. We can ensure independent elections, and Estonian security services, as well as our press and public, notice attempts at exerting influence.

But this is all the more reason for us to be punctual in our own affairs, because as President Lennart Meri said, "a small country must know who are its friends and who its enemies." Let's be clear – those who want a say in Estonian affairs should be Estonian citizens.

The Social Democrats' proposal would also allow law enforcement to decide who should get to vote and who shouldn't. But where to draw the line? Could a 16-year-old sharing a pro-Kremlin meme on TikTok be grounds to revoke their right to vote?

I recommend a simpler and more universal solution.

It would be considerably clearer to say that we'll amend laws or the Constitution to take away the right to vote of aggressor state citizens, including in the electoral college during presidential elections, than it would be for Estonian security services to start cherry-picking voters.

That is the debate we'll be having with the Social Democrats. I recommend bolder steps, as when should we embark on the road to deputinization if not now.

--

