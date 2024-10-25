Isamaa wants Russian voting rights discussed in Riigikogu Council of Elders

Helir-Valdor Seeder, chair of the Isamaa party's parliamentary group, is calling on Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar to convene the Elder's Council to discuss the next steps regarding the voting rights of citizens from aggressor states and stateless persons. According to Isamaa party leader Urmas Reinsalu, voting rights should be stripped from all Russian citizens, adding that the idea of loyalty checks is reasonable.

"The news published on Friday morning by ERR, indicating that Lauri Läänemets (SDE) is ready to limit the voting rights of citizens from aggressor states and stateless persons in Estonian local government council elections, marks a radical shift in the Social Democrats' previously negative stance. The Social Democrats had previously ruled out revoking voting rights through a legal amendment, asserting that it would require a constitutional change, which they were not prepared to support. This turnaround in the party's position gives hope that they are ready to engage in this topic," Isamaa said in a press release.

"Due to this reversal by the Social Democrats, Isamaa is proposing to the Riigikogu speaker to immediately convene the Elder's Council so that the parliamentary leadership and representatives of the factions can jointly discuss how to proceed with the revocation of voting rights for citizens of aggressor states and stateless persons in Estonia's local elections."

Isamaa whip Helir-Valdor Seeder stressed that "the most secure and legally sound solution to the voting rights issue is, after all, a constitutional amendment. In our view, it would be reasonable to hold the first reading of the constitutional amendment bill initiated by 28 members of the Riigikogu at the earliest opportunity, as the Constitution requires a minimum of three months between the first and second readings. During this period, we could reach a consensus on the exact wording of the text," Seeder said.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu added that he is pleased to see the Social Democrats retreating from their original rigid position.

Regarding the revocation of voting rights, Urmas Reinsalu stated, "I believe it should be applied universally to citizens of the Russian Federation. According to the Russian Federation's constitution, Russian citizens have declared their loyalty to the Russian Federation, and that's the issue at hand."

Addressing Lauri Läänemets's proposals to require foreign citizens to declare loyalty by condemning Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and recognizing Estonia's independence, Reinsalu said this idea should be implemented. "This is a sensible idea that should be realized, as other Baltic states do when managing the entry of individuals into the country or extending their legal residence status," he added.

"I made a proposal in the fall of 2022 concerning the establishment of a loyalty declaration. At that time, then-Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets responded at a government press conference by saying he did not understand what problem would be solved by such an attitudinal check," Reinsalu noted.

"That was his assessment back then. If he has now backtracked from that stance, even under public pressure, I believe this reversal is appropriate and serves the security interests of the Republic of Estonia in the future," Reinsalu added.

"I hope that the current move by the Social Democrats signals their openness to reaching a substantive political agreement with quality, rather than simply a desire to delay tactically or buy time," Reinsalu said.

Hendrik Terras: Amending the Constitution unavoidable

Riigikogu Constitutional Committee chair Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200), stated that revoking voting rights from Russian citizens would require amending the Constitution.

"What Mr. Läänemets proposed is insufficient; it doesn't solve the issue or meet societal expectations. At this point, the Constitution should be amended to clarify who can vote in Estonia's local elections – namely, citizens of Estonia, the European Union, the European Economic Area, NATO countries and Switzerland," Terras said.

According to Terras, it would be feasible to amend the Constitution in time for the next elections. "This can be accomplished by the next election cycle; it was discussed in the Constitutional Committee's public session on Tuesday. The only thing holding it back is political will. Four parties have expressed support for this idea, while the Social Democrats are still deliberating. However, I understand that there are members within the Social Democratic faction who support amending the Constitution to resolve this issue fully," Terras noted.

Terras added that if around 130,000 people were no longer eligible to vote in local elections, they would be welcome to apply for Estonian citizenship and complete the language exam.

He emphasized that the issue of Russian Federation citizens being unable to renounce their citizenship must be addressed. "If we proceed with amending the Constitution, we should consider relieving the requirement for a formal renunciation letter from Russia before allowing someone to obtain Estonian citizenship. We handled this similarly with people fleeing the Soviet Union. When they fled to Sweden, they technically retained Soviet citizenship, but Sweden disregarded this and granted them citizenship. We could adopt a similar approach with Russia today," Terras explained.

Social Democratic Party leader and Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets told ERR in an interview that his party will propose to the government that only long-term foreign residents who declare their condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine be permitted to vote in local elections. Additionally, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) would have the authority to remove undesirable individuals from the voter rolls.

--

