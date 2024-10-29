Minister: Constitution cannot be amended before 2025 local elections

It is probably not possible to change the constitution to withdraw voting rights from Russian and Belarusian citizens before next year's election, Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Lauri Läänemets said on Tuesday. The topic would also become the main issue of the elections, he believes.

"If a constitutional amendment process is initiated in two consecutive parliamentary terms, it is clear that the Koos party (which has previously expressed pro-Russian views – ed.) will perform strongly in these local elections. This is because it will mobilize many people who will vote for candidates opposing the revocation of voting rights, turning their protest into political action. As a result, we will likely lose control in Narva and, with high probability, in Sillamäe as well. This scenario could indeed unfold," Läänemets told journalist Vilja Kiisler in Delfi's online broadcast "Vilja küsib."

The minister said the issue would become the main topic of the local elections in eastern Estonia.

"Then we will truly lose these Estonian cities. We would be bringing out voters who have the right to vote but usually do not participate in elections, and now they are likely to vote for the Koos party as a form of protest," Läänemets said.

The sitting Riigikogu has already agreed to the change, but under the rules, it needs to also be agreed by the next government as well. Or by a referendum.

"It is very likely that we are in a situation where the constitution cannot be amended [on short notice]. Even Helir-Valdor Seeder (the head of Isamaa's Riigikogu faction – ed.), has stated that there isn't enough time to change the Constitution before these local elections," said SDE chair said.

Asked if SDE does not support a quick amendment, Läänemets replied: "Well, we have indeed proposed a solution, which aligns with what one of the authors of the constitution, Liia Hänni, has suggested. The intent of the constitution was to allow people to make decisions on local matters impacting their lives. It also states that other laws may specify who is eligible to vote and under what conditions."

Asked if SDE would vote against the proposal in the Riigikogu, Läänemets said: "For us, it continues to be the same question, to which we are trying to offer a solution with our proposal."

When suggested his party is not supported by its coalition partners, Reform and Eesti 200, the minister said: Wait, we haven't reached anywhere with these discussions in the government yet, let's not rush."

He said the main question is how to stop citizens who are hostile to Estonia awau from the ballot box, rather than making assumptions that all Russian citizens are a security threat.

"It is very hard to agree with the claim that all Russian citizens vote against Estonia in local elections," Läänemets said.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several political parties have proposed blocking third-country citizens from voting in Estonian elections. The measure is aimed at citizens from countries hostile to Estonia, such as Russia and Belarus.

Some parties, such as SDE, argue not all citizens of these countries should lose their voting rights as many are supportive of Estonia.

There are approximately 83,500 Russian citizens living in Estonia, roughly a third of whom have participated in local elections in past years. They are more likely to vote in local election results in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County.

--

