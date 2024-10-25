Former ISS chief: SDE's proposal would create more problems than solve

Former Internal Security Service (ISS) Director General Arnold Sinisalu stated on Vikerraadio's "Uudis +" program that the Social Democratic Party's proposal to require a loyalty pledge to Estonia from Russian citizens living in Estonia in order to participate in local elections could create more problems than it solves.

"There's a bit of a sense that everyone is eyeing the upcoming elections and, in a way, competing to prove who is the 'best Estonian,'" Sinisalu remarked.

"These upcoming elections have cast a strong shadow over the issue, with emotions running high. A level-headed discussion isn't likely to reach any productive outcome right now. Ideally, this issue would be resolved by amending the Constitution, which would require a sufficient consensus in the Riigikogu," he added.

Sinisalu also noted that the current debate lacks adequate explanations about how potential threats related to local elections should be addressed.

"If we were to propose that foreign nationals sign a pledge condemning Russia's actions and expressing loyalty to Estonia to participate in local elections, then would those who choose not to vote or sign such a pledge automatically be considered a security risk that needs addressing?" Sinisalu asked.

He also questioned the proposal's suggestion that security agencies should screen individuals and remove them from the list as necessary. "Firstly, why only the Internal Security Service? Shouldn't the Defense Forces Intelligence Center and the Foreign Intelligence Service also check their databases?" Sinisalu questioned.

He highlighted that legal implications of such a move are not well thought out either. "Crossing someone off a list is an administrative action, essentially, and it could be contested in court. I'm not convinced the Internal Security Service would want to disclose data on thousands of individuals, as court proceedings would inevitably make such data public," Sinisalu explained.

"Law enforcement and the Internal Security Service should continue their usual work: if someone is found to pose a threat to Estonia's security, that person should simply be expelled from Estonia using the existing legal framework. The bigger dilemma then becomes whether everyone who does not participate in elections or does not display loyalty should be viewed as potentially dangerous and subject to expulsion from Estonia. This is not so straightforward – we may inadvertently create a new problem," Sinisalu added.

According to Sinisalu, removing voting rights from Russian and Belarusian citizens for local elections would have little impact on Estonia's security.

"Is it necessary to treat all people based on their nationality as potential enemies, especially when statistics show that relatively few of them have actually exercised this right to vote? If we remove a right that people have barely used, it inevitably leads to a sense of being deprived. Additionally, who will then take responsibility for addressing the needs of these residents? Will it be a task for the state, for local governments or will the burden fall on law enforcement and the ISS to handle the frustrations of disenfranchised people? Is that reasonable? We cannot definitively say if we are solving a problem or merely creating new ones," Sinisalu commented.

Sinisalu estimated that around 20 percent of the Russian-speaking residents in Estonia may hold views hostile to the country, with some actively hoping for Putin's arrival. Removing the right to vote for Russian and Belarusian citizens in local elections, he argued, would not solve the issue of pro-Putin individuals. "It doesn't. If we are concerned about these people and won't allow them to vote, then the question arises: why allow them to remain in Estonia at all? By that logic, we should start mass expulsions – but that's simply not feasible under the current legal environment," Sinisalu said.

"This discussion will persist, and its influence won't vanish. But it's largely a matter of belief that local elections hold an enormous impact. It's primarily a political issue. In practical terms, the impact isn't that significant," Sinisalu stated.

Social Democratic Party chair and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets told ERR in an interview that the party will propose to the government that only foreign nationals who have lived in Estonia long-term and who explicitly condemn Russia's war in Ukraine be allowed to vote in local elections. Additionally, the proposal would grant the ISS authority to remove undesirable individuals from the electoral roll.

--

