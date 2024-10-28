X!

Prime minister: Goal is to stop Russian citizens from voting in a year's time

Coalition council meeting.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Prime Minister and Reform Party chair Kristen Michal (Reform) stated that the government's goal is to amend the Constitution so that, a year from now, Russian and Belarusian citizens residing in Estonia would no longer be able to participate in local elections. According to Hendrik Terras, chair of the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee (Eesti 200), such a constitutional amendment would also remove voting rights for stateless persons.

"Today, the chair of the Constitutional Committee was tasked with determining by next Monday's coalition council meeting the timeline for amending the Constitution. We need to know whether we can implement the amendment by the 2025 elections or if it will only take effect by the 2029 elections. This will influence if and how we adopt the Social Democrats' proposal that foreign nationals eligible to vote here should register as voters, which is not to be confused with [the proposal for] police checks," Michal said following the Monday coalition council meeting.

"The goal is to ensure that, as soon as next year, Belarusian and Russian citizens cannot participate in elections without an additional barrier. If we manage to amend the Constitution, we'll pursue that. If not, a voter registration requirement – effectively an additional barrier – will be applied to these citizens. We'll clarify this within the next few weeks and make an announcement," the prime minister added.

Michal emphasized his personal preference for a constitutional amendment to remove voting rights from Russian and Belarusian citizens. "My personal preference is to achieve this with the greatest legal clarity. If it requires a constitutional amendment to prevent Belarusian and Russian citizens from participating in decisions affecting our local matters, then that's what should be done. If someone wants a say in Estonian life, they should make an effort themselves. This has been my stance for a long time, and I am very pleased that our Social Democrat partners have taken a big step in supporting us," Michal said.

Coalition council meeting. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Constitutional Committee chair Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) stated that an initial version of the coalition-backed bill is already in place, and the text is currently undergoing alignment. According to Terras, in its preliminary form, the bill would also remove voting rights for so-called gray passport holders, or Estonia's stateless persons, though discussions around this aspect are still ongoing.

Terras believes it is possible to secure the 81 votes needed in the Riigikogu to amend the Constitution.

"It's realistic. I've spoken with all parliamentary parties, and four of them have shown support. The Social Democrats are still in internal discussions; some members are in favor, while others are not, as I understand. This will be clarified soon. I've also been in contact with the Center Party, which has said they would first like to see the initiative before deciding their stance. But there is support. I believe it is possible to achieve this change if the political will is there," said Terras.

Coalition council meeting. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party, Tanel Kiik, stated that their goal is to avoid a blanket removal of voting rights from Belarusian and Russian citizens.

"Our aim is not to strip voting rights from individuals who support the Estonian state and who back Ukraine in this war. If we proceed with a blanket removal of voting rights based solely on citizenship, that's exactly what we're doing – we're treating everyone the same, regardless of their actual stance. Our proposal offers a compromise, a more flexible solution that does not require amending the Constitution but introduces an additional, constructive filter that, in our view, will reduce the presence of pro-Kremlin individuals in our elections," Kiik explained.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski



