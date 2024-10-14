X!

Russian citizens' voting rights will likely not be revoked by 2025 locals

Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) mentioned that due to time constraints, it is unlikely that the voting rights of third-country nationals will be suspended before the local government elections in Estonia next year.

Helir-Valdor Seeder, leader of Isamaa's parliamentary group, told ERR that Isamaa, the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and EKRE have all declared their support for suspending the voting rights of third-country nationals in local government elections. "Given the composition of the Riigikogu, these four factions hold a significant majority and have the ability to change the law," Seeder said.

He noted that the bill initiated by Isamaa to amend the law has already passed its first reading, but it is currently on hold because the coalition parties did not back it. During the first reading, the bill was supported by members of Isamaa, the Reform Party, EKRE and Eesti 200. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has been opposed to the plan.

Seeder pointed out that experts have differing opinions on whether simply changing the law would suffice to suspend voting rights or if a constitutional amendment would also be required. However, he acknowledged that, due to time constraints, amending the Constitution before the next local elections is no longer feasible.

Helir-Valdor Seeder explained that, in theory, it is possible to amend the law without changing the Constitution. However, since the chancellor of justice has expressed a critical stance and the president has clearly voiced opposition, taking a definitive political position, the legislative process in the Riigikogu would likely involve further disputes with both the president and the justice chancellor.

"This means the likelihood is very small that the law could be amended in time. Even if it were to reach the Supreme Court and they ruled that such a change was legally possible, I believe the process would take longer than the time we have left before preparations for the next local elections begin," Seeder said.

"While theoretically possible, in practice, that ship has probably sailed," he added.

Seeder noted that if the law is not amended in time for the next elections, Isamaa will continue working to ensure the changes are implemented before the 2029 local elections.

According to the Local Government Council Election Act, election day is held on the third Sunday of October in an election year, which means the next local elections are expected to take place on October 19, 2025.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

