Estonian parties aim to recruit new members for 2025 local elections

With a year to go until the next local elections, Estonian political parties have already begun their preparations. All the current parliamentary parties are trying to recruit new members, many of whom will end up running for office in 2025.

Isamaa is preparing both for next year's local elections and for the next Riigikogu elections, which are scheduled for 2027.

"We are working toward winning the local elections. But we understand very well that we will only be able to change Estonian politics for the better in 2027," said Isamaa member Jaanus Karilaid.

During the summer, 65 people joined Isamaa. Fifty joined the Center Party, with a number of further applications still pending. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) recruited 26 new members, while the Reform Party attracted 20. Eesti 200 also picked up nine new party members during the summer.

EKRE were unable to say how many new members they had taken on over the summer. From the party's low point to now, its membership has increased by almost 300, though some of those new membership applications were submitted before the summer. According to EKRE vice-chair Mart Helme, the party has been recruiting in the areas of Tartu and Harju counties, which had been vacated due to the departure of party members. EKRE is now preparing for local elections.

"We are working on this now. We've been meeting together as board and there's talk in the council, we're already working on the lists," Helme said.

A wave of resignations hit the Center Party after the change of leadership. The party's current chair Mihhail Kõlvart, said that businesses, teachers and people in the cultural field were now joining the party and could participate in the local elections.

"Yes, there are also those who are already giving very clear indications that their goals are to be politically active, not just to have membership," Kõlvart said.

With the local elections in mind, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) are looking for locally active people to join their ranks.

"The more interested a person is standing up for their home region, the more knowledge and skills they have to contribute to a common cause, so these people are all very welcome," said SDE vice-chair Anti Allas.

Timo Suslov, secretary general of the Reform Party, said that party is also actively looking for new members.

"Everybody has their own goals and I think that many will find themselves running in different regions. That's the idea," Suslov said.

According to Suslov, the Reform Party is currently preparing its electoral lists. The next local elections to take place in Estonia are scheduled for October 19, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!