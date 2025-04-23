Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

Environmental inspectors will be granted the authority to use, in addition to physical force, gas weapons, melee weapons and handcuffs in certain situations to deal with offenders. There are no plans to change the regulations governing the use of firearms.

The Ministry of Climate has sent a draft bill amending the Environmental Supervision Act and other related laws out for interagency review. The bill could reach the Riigikogu before the summer recess.

According to Olav Avarsalu, deputy director general of the Environmental Board, most incidents in which environmental inspectors would need to use special equipment involve intoxicated individuals in nature, but also, for example, pet owners who become aggressive.

"All of these tools are primarily intended for the official's self-defense," Avarsalu said. "If a situation spirals out of control for any reason, these measures allow it to be resolved in a way that avoids harm to the inspector. Inspectors undergo a thorough training program to ensure they know how to use this equipment responsibly. Our goal is to resolve situations with as little damage as possible, both to the person being checked and to the inspector."

According to Avarsalu, gas spray would be the most effective tool.

"Private individuals can use it with relatively few restrictions, but for an official to use it while performing their duties, legal authorization is required," he added.

--

