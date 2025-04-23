X!

Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

News
Environmental inspectors practicing working with police dogs.
Environmental inspectors practicing working with police dogs. Source: Andri Küüts
News

Environmental inspectors will be granted the authority to use, in addition to physical force, gas weapons, melee weapons and handcuffs in certain situations to deal with offenders. There are no plans to change the regulations governing the use of firearms.

The Ministry of Climate has sent a draft bill amending the Environmental Supervision Act and other related laws out for interagency review. The bill could reach the Riigikogu before the summer recess.

According to Olav Avarsalu, deputy director general of the Environmental Board, most incidents in which environmental inspectors would need to use special equipment involve intoxicated individuals in nature, but also, for example, pet owners who become aggressive.

"All of these tools are primarily intended for the official's self-defense," Avarsalu said. "If a situation spirals out of control for any reason, these measures allow it to be resolved in a way that avoids harm to the inspector. Inspectors undergo a thorough training program to ensure they know how to use this equipment responsibly. Our goal is to resolve situations with as little damage as possible, both to the person being checked and to the inspector."

According to Avarsalu, gas spray would be the most effective tool.

"Private individuals can use it with relatively few restrictions, but for an official to use it while performing their duties, legal authorization is required," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Marcus Turovski

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

New Estonian National Museum director Laura Kipper to focus on modernization

17:23

Riigikogu rejects opposition's VAT on food reduction proposals

16:56

Curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill continue to top world rankings

16:27

Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

16:02

Tallinn ruling coalition awards city's highest honor to major political donor

15:31

Flora rise to second place in football league, Tammeka manage a win

15:24

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

15:18

Reader's question: Are soil and a bare backside a substitute for a thermometer?

14:43

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

14:26

LHV Pank profits fall 28 percent on year to Q1 2025

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

11:03

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

11:06

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

22.04

New faster trains will not service the Tallinn-Tartu link before year's end

12:41

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo