Disc golf star Kristin Tattar competing before a Tallinn crowd this week

Reigning disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar is in her home town ahead of the European championships, taking place at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) this week.

Many of Tattar's competitions take place in the U.S., but now she will get the enjoyment of playing in front of a local audience.

Tattar told ERR's Sport portal that: "This is something that I could not have dreamed of or expected just a few years ago."

"But it is a great feeling to be right here at the Song Festival Grounds; it adds a feeling of specialness and Estonian-ness," she went on.

"It's certainly very nice to take part in a major competition like this, in front of a home crowd, but it also brings an advantage, right?"

The European disc golf championships start on Wednesday at the song festival grounds.

Success for Tattar and the Estonia team also depends on weather conditions, she added – the site's proximity to the sea can mean strong winds.

Tattar added that she and the team had had a couple of days to train after last weekend's major concert, but all had gone well, not least thanks to the recent fine weather.

The European Disc Golf Championships 2023 take place August 16-20. The opening ceremony was already held Tuesday, featuring contestants from 27 different countries were present

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!