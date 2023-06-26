Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar wins again in Des Moines, Iowa

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour/Twitter
Reigning women's disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar of Estonia won the Des Moines Challenge in Iowa, USA this weekend.

Tattar finished in 175 shots, recording an overall score of 17 under par for the competition. Missy Gannon of the USA finished second on -11, while the American trio of Jennifer Allen, Stacie Rawnsley and Macie Velediaz all finished on -7. Estonia's Keiti Tätte was joint 20th in the competition on five over par.

With her seventh win of the season, Tattar earned US$12,250, the second highest amount of prize money during her career so far.

Tahe Estonian also way out in front this year's Women's Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) Championship on 933.5 points. Her nearest rival, Missy Gannon trails the Estonian by 214 points.

