Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar wins Champions Cup in Appling, USA

Estonia's Kristin Tattar, the world's number one ranked disc golfer, has won this year's Champions Cup, the first major tournament of the year in Appling, Georgia, USA.

Tattar stormed to victory, finishing on 27 under par, 14 shots ahead of runner-up Ohn Scoggins of the USA.

"Ever since I came first at the World Championship, I've been aiming to win another major. This venue is so beautiful and I really wanted to win here. Last year, the win slipped through my fingers. Now I played one of my best tournaments here," said Tattar after her victory.

"I just want to say to everyone: Follow your dreams, because then amazing things can happen. It happened to me. Follow your heart, be fearless and courageous and then amazing things will happen."

Tattar, who became women's PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) World Champion for the first time last September, has already won four of her first six competitions in 2023, a better record than at this point last year.

Editor: Michael Cole

