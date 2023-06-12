Estonia's Kristin Tattar wins Disc Golf Zoo Town Open

Reigning world disc golf champion Kristin Tattar continued her great season on the Disc Golf Pro Tour by winning the Zoo Town Open in Missoula, Montana, USA on Sunday.

Tattar seized control of the competition from the start, finishing the opening round three shots ahead of the field. The Estonian stayed in front in round two, before extending her lead in the final round to take the tournament with a score of 26 under par.

Tattar returned to the Disc Golf Pro Tour last week after a short break and immediately claimed another victory. Sunday's tournament win was her sixth in nine pro tour events so far this season.

Kristin Tattar takes down her third Silver Event of the season at the 2023 Zoo Town Open! pic.twitter.com/76FxuDzoiz — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) June 11, 2023

Tattar is comfortably ahead of the pack in the standings for the season on 764.5 points. Ohn Scoggins of the USA is in second on 641.25, while fellow American Catrina Allen currently lies third with 625.25 points. Scoggins did not take part in the Zoo Town tournament.

Estonia's Keiti Tätte is 40th in the overall standings with 155.13 points, though has not played in the last five tournaments.

Two in a row for Kristin Tattar pic.twitter.com/wHLPMCWNN6 — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) June 11, 2023

