Estonia's Kristin Tattar wins Disc Golf Zoo Town Open

News
Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour
News

Reigning world disc golf champion Kristin Tattar continued her great season on the Disc Golf Pro Tour by winning the Zoo Town Open in Missoula, Montana, USA on Sunday.

Tattar seized control of the competition from the start, finishing the opening round three shots ahead of the field. The Estonian stayed in front in round two, before extending her lead in the final round to take the tournament with a score of 26 under par.

Tattar returned to the Disc Golf Pro Tour last week after a short break and immediately claimed another victory. Sunday's tournament win was her sixth in nine pro tour events so far this season.

Tattar is comfortably ahead of the pack in the standings for the season on 764.5 points. Ohn Scoggins of the USA is in second on 641.25, while fellow American Catrina Allen currently lies third with 625.25 points. Scoggins did not take part in the Zoo Town tournament.

Estonia's Keiti Tätte is 40th in the overall standings with 155.13 points, though has not played in the last five tournaments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:10

Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition opens in Aberdeen, Scotland

14:56

Estonian government greenlights hotel, press VAT rate hikes

14:36

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

14:00

Estonia's Kristin Tattar wins Disc Golf Zoo Town Open

13:43

Helme: EKRE considering boycotting extraordinary Riigikogu sittings

13:15

Mark Lajal up 76 places in ATP rankings after big victory at Little Rock

13:09

Ministry: Whistleblower law to overburden tax authority

12:42

Waste water monitoring points to regular cocaine use in Tallinn and Tartu

12:07

Estonian government's planned plastic tax would drive up food, drink prices

11:52

Center Party's Riigikogu group to initiate no-confidence motion against PM

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

11.06

PM: Is it too much to ask for opposition to respect the will of the people?

11.06

Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

11.06

Ilmar Raag: Estonia is tired of the world constantly ending

10:02

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

10.06

Former president Rüütel: Same-sex marriage would polarize Estonian society

11.06

Experts do not hold it likely war will spill over to Transnistria

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: