Estonian Athletic Association receives new allegations about banned coach

The Estonian Athletic Association (EJKL) says it has received new allegations regarding the behavior of coach Mehis Viru. Earlier this month, Viru, who has coached many of Estonia's top young sporting stars, was handed a ban from athletics coaching for an indefinite period for violating professional codes of conduct.

According to EKJL President Erich Teigamägi, since Viru received the ban, a number of new verbal and written reports have been received regarding his actions.

All of the reports confirm a long-term pattern of inappropriate and disturbing behavior from Viru towards the athletes he was training. However, according to Teigamägi however, one statement in particular was extremely damning.

"It is a detailed statement, going back decades, in which a former athlete, who has requested anonymity, describes Viru's 'harassing' style of communication, both during training and outside of competition," Teigamägi told news portal Delfi.

Despite the seriousness of the new allegations, there are no plans to start additional legal proceedings against Viru as he has already been banned from athletics for an indefinite period.

"The decision has already been taken. However, the new statements do confirm that the pattern of behavior outlined in the ruling has been going on for a number of years," Teigamägi explained.

The statement in question alleges, that the length of time during which Viru was engaging in inappropriate behavior stretches back even further than had previously been thought.

