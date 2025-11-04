Court hands coach four-year suspended sentence over sex crimes

The first tier Tartu County Court found Viru guilty of crimes against sexual self-determination, via a plea bargain. Viru must also be on probation, undergo counseling, and pay compensation to the victims. He is also barred from coaching young people.

The case initially proceeded under general procedure, but the parties came to an agreement. During the plea bargaining process, the defendant and his counsel accepted the legal qualification of the crime, the nature and extent of the damage caused, and agreed on the type and amount of punishment requested by the prosecutor in court.

A procedural hearing on the change of procedure was held on Monday, while on Tuesday, November 4, the court ratified the agreement.

Under the plea bargain, Viru was found guilty under Section 143, Subsection 2 of the Penal Code, namely engaging in sexual intercourse against a person's will by exploiting the victim's dependency on the perpetrator, and as an individual who has previously committed coercion into sexual intercourse.

He was also charged with a crime under Section 143², Subsection 2 of the Penal Code, meaning a person of legal age engaging in sexual intercourse with a person under the age of eighteen, exploiting the victim's dependency and abusing gained influence and trust, and as a person who has previously committed coercion into sexual intercourse.

The crimes as committed violate the right to sexual self-determination and bodily integrity, and have caused moral harm to the victims, the court found.

The court sentenced Viru to a combined imprisonment of four years, with time already spent in custody as a suspect being deducted, leaving a final sentence of 3 years, 11 months, and 29 days.

Under Section 74, Subsections 1 and 3 of the Penal Code, the sentence will not be enforced in its fullest extent if Viru does not reoffend within a four-year and six-month probation period, and complies with the requirements of probation supervision.

Viru was additionally ordered to participate in counseling on sexual behavior and a social program, assigned by the probation officer.

He is also subject to a general ban on working as a coach for young people up to 25 years of age (inclusive) for two years and six months from the court ruling's entry into force.

The court did not amend or annul the indefinite ban imposed on Mehis on February 11, 2023, by the disciplinary committee of the Estonian athletics association, which barred him from working as a coach or other sports personnel in athletics. This ban remains in force independently of Tuesday's court decision.

Viru was ordered to pay €6,500 to each of the two victims as compensation, plus €3,655 in costs.

The court ruling has not yet entered into force.

