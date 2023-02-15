Mehis Viru banned from coaching athletics for indefinite period

News
Mehis Viru
Mehis Viru Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Athletics Association (EKJL) has barred Mehis Viru from working as an athletics coach, due to violations of professional codes of conduct. The association's board on Wednesday adopted a decision to that effect.

That decision was based on violations of the requirements of paras III(2) and III(3)* of the ethics code for coaches. Athletics coach Mehis Viru had allegedly repeatedly, and over a long period of time, significantly violated the requirements of these regulations, violations which are such that he is not fit to work as a coach or other sports staff member, according to the association's board.

The EKJL had in August 2022 received four separate written statements from four different parties, alleging that Viru had engaged in unethical conduct and maltreatment of a minor under his training, in a manner adjudged to be appropriate to the post.

Since the statements reportedly contained references to inappropriate, unethical and best practice standards and behaviors befitting a coach, as well as possible violations of the coaches' code of ethics, the EKJL initiated disciplinary proceedings against Viru on August 29 of last year.

In order to carry out these procedural actions, the EKJL asked the Estonian Center for Integrity in Sports  (the national anti-sports doping body, hereinafter referred to by its Estonian abbreviation, the EADSE) for assistance, as a result of which the EADSE's chief investigator, Remo Perl, carried out the necessary procedural actions. During the course of this procedure, materials were also collected in relation to earlier periods (covering the years 2005-2022). Mehis Viru was was granted the right to reply and was also included in these proceedings.

As a result of the five-month long investigation, the disciplinary committee came to the conclusion that Viru had violated the requirements of the code of ethics for coaches and, according to p VIII of the same code, had also violated the professional requirements relating to a sports coach. The alleged violations took place over a longer period of time and against several athletes (one of whom was reportedly a minor). Due to data protection principles, the people who participated in the procedure are permitted anonymity, and their identities are known only to the committee.

On Wednesday, the disciplinary committee presented the EKJL board with a summary of the procedure and a proposal for making its, the EKJL's, decision. The board approved this proposal and decided to impose a ban on Viru from coaching athletics, for an indefinite period of time.

Viru has coached various top athletes including triple jumper Kaire Leibak (retired), high jumper Karmen Bruus, sprinter and hurdler Marielle Kleemeier, long jump/triple jump practitioner Liane Pintsaart and retired jumper Sirkka-Liisa Kivine. In 2006, the Estonian Women's Union (Eesti Naisliit) nominated Viru father of the year.

An EKJL press conference featuring EKJL president Erich Teigamägi, EKJL disciplinary committee member Margus Mugu and EADSE chief investigator Remo Perli was live-streamed by ERR's Estonian news portal.

* Para III(2) of the coaches' code of ethics states that a coach must recognize the contribution of all, and the right not to be verbally, physically and/or sexually harassed and exploited, while according to p III(3), a coach is required to behave in an adequate manner, and be an example to all.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Source: ERR Sport

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:18

Mehis Viru banned from coaching athletics for indefinite period

15:50

Laidre: without ambassador it will be harder to get information from Moscow

15:20

Edward Lucas: 'Putin would score a low grade in history'

14:41

Estonia's manors provide wealth of ghost stories and supernatural tales

13:50

Global Estonian Report: February 15-22

13:10

UAE investor buys majority stake in Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer

12:38

PPA rescind long-serving Kremlin agitator's Estonian residency permit

12:30

Estonia urges European countries to multiply ammunition production

12:08

Ministry: Alarming trends in youth e-cigarette use

11:42

Eesti Energia, Geothermal Baltic pilot heat production capacity in Narva

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

14.02

International students contribute €22.4 million to Estonian economy in tax

14.02

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

14.02

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

14.02

Estonian international rescue team returns from Turkey

14.02

Estonian banks reject politicians' new profit tax proposals

14.02

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: